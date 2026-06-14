UFC betting: Odds, best bets, parlay for historic UFC White House fight card, Topuria vs. Gaethje on Sunday

The UFC and thousands of MMA fans will be on the South Lawn on Sunday, June 14, when UFC Freedom 250 takes place on White House grounds in Washington, D.C. Two titles will be on the line as part of an impressive seven-fight card that is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The main event is a unification bout for the lightweight championship belt, with champion Ilia Topuria facing interim champ Justin Gaethje. The interim heavyweight championship is also up for grabs, with Alex Pereira taking on Ciryl Gane. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of $5 or more:

With seven fights on the card and MMA odds on various props and outcome wagers on each one, there are more than enough picks with value to put together what could be a lucrative parlay bet. We're going to break down where that value can be found to create a UFC Freedom 250 three-leg parlay. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of $5 or more:

UFC Freedom 250 parlay (odds via DraftKings)

Ciryl Gane (-110) to beat Alex Pereira (-110)

Sean O'Malley over Aiemann Zahabi via decision (+100)

Mauricio Ruffy over Michael Chandler via KO/TKO (-250)

DraftKings parlay price: +434

These fighters are almost mirror images, at least in terms of style, though one is a little younger and fighting at a comfortable weight. That would be Gane, as Pereira is 38 years old and is moving up from light heavyweight for a shot at becoming the first fighter to win titles in three divisions. Gane is 36 and has held the interim heavyweight title before. This is going to be a slugfest, as both fighters are 10-2 in UFC fights, with Pereira winning eight by knockout and Gane recording four KOs and two wins via submission. Pereira's power is legit and will translate to the higher weight class, but Gane has the edge if it goes to the mat. I'd expect this one to go the distance and Gane to take the decision -- an outcome priced at +275 -- but both fighters are capable of ending things quickly, so I'm going with Gane to win by any method.

O'Malley got back on track with his unanimous decision over Song Yadong at UFC 324. He had lost two in a row, but both came against fellow former bantamweight champion and No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley is tied for second in the rankings, while Zahabi is sixth. While the latter has won seven fights in a row, he hasn't been overly impressive and five of those fights went to a decision. The Canadian can stay out of trouble, but O'Malley has a big reach advantage and there is almost no threat of him being taken to the mat. The 31-year-old O'Malley will sit back or retreat and peck away at Zahabi, who will be looking to take it the distance. I expect O'Malley to land enough punches to win the decision.Get $350 in bonus bets when placing UFC bets with the latest FanDuel promo code:

Ruffy is 13-2 in his career with 12 knockouts, and the 29-year-old is looking to make a statement in this high-profile event. He's facing a 40-year-old fighter in Chandler who has lost four of his past five bouts and is 23-10 in his MMA career. Ruffy has won eight of his past nine and has precision and power. His kicks also will cause trouble for Chandler, who likes to charge forward. That also leaves the older fighter susceptible to counter-punches. Chandler can take opponents to the mat but doesn't do it often enough, and Ruffy has a decent takedown defense. If Chandler manages to get into grappling he'll have an edge, but I'm not counting on it. With his 3.5-inch reach advantage, Ruffy should keep Chandler off balance until he can land a decisive blow.