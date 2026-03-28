MMA fans have another strong card to look forward to Saturday, with UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer on Paramount+ broadcasting from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Fans can use the latest Kalshi promo to trade on the bouts. The main event at UFC Fight Night features two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against Joe Pyfer.

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Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, March 28

The main event Saturday is the Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer middleweight bout, which is a battle between two fighters who have the ability to end things quickly. Adesanya is a knockout artist, and while he has lost his past three fights, he has has 16 victories via knockout or TKO. Pyfer has nine KOs among his 15 victories, but he won his last fight by submission, finishing off Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round at UFC 320. Adesanya lost to Nassourdine Imavov on a second-round TKO in February 2025. The 36-year-old former champion is trading for $0.58 at Kalshi.

Also on the main card is a Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price welterweight bout that the 38-year-old Chiesa says will be his final fight. Chiesa's specialty is getting opponents to submit, as 12 of his 19 career victories have come by submission, with the other seven going to a decision. He also has been submitted five times but only three of Price's victories were by that method, with 10 coming via KO/TKO. The 36-year-old also has been knocked out six times and has 10 losses, including five of his past six fights. Chiesa has won his past two by submission and is priced at $0.85 at Kalshi.

Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) has a draw and two losses in her past three fights, but she has fought Valentina Shevchenko three times in her past four. Grasso lost to Natalia Silva by decision last May after going 1-1-1 Shevchenko. Now she'll face Maycee Barber (15-2-0) in the co-main event, and the 28-year-old Barber has won her past seven fights. But her last loss came via unanimous decision against Grasso. Kalshi pricing shows that Barber has a 64% chance to win, but there is value on Grasso at $0.38.

All of Terrance McKinney's fights have ended in the ring, with eight of his victories by KO/TKO and nine by submission. He also has been knocked out five times and lost three by submission. When he takes on Kyle Nelson in a lightweight bout Saturday, the Canadian will try to make McKinney go the distance. Nelson has more victories by decision (seven) than any other method. His last victory was over Matt Frevola by unanimous decision in October. McKinney lost to Chris Duncan by submission in December, but Kalshi has him priced at $0.61.

The most competitive fight of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer just might be when Mansur Abdul-Malik takes on Yousri Belgaroui in a middleweight bout. Abdul-Malik (9-0-1) is one of the organization's top middleweight prospects. He followed up a draw with Cody Brundage last summer with a submission victory against Antonio Trocoli at UFC 323 in December. Belgaroui (9-3) has won six of his past seven fights, and all of his losses have come by decision, while he has seven victories by KO/TKO. Abdul-Malik is showing good value at Kalshi, trading for $0.54.

The Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas featherweight bout isn't expected to be nearly as even, with Kalshi showing Douglas with a 77% chance to win. There is value to be had on the versatile Erosa, who has won three of his past four and is priced at $0.25 per share at Kalshi.