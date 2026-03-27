UFC action on Paramount+ returns on Saturday, March 28 with UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The main event features two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer, while the main card has Michael Chiesa taking on Niko Price in what the former says will be his last fight. We'll break down the main event and main card at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer, along with the latest odds from DraftKings for the scheduled bouts. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to take advantage of the latest offer ahead of Saturday's event.

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UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer main event odds via DraftKings

Israel Adesanya (-148) vs. Joe Pyfer (+124)

Despite losing his last three fights and four of his last five, Adesanya is the favorite over Pyfer for the main event. A large reason for that is the two-time middleweight champion's ability to take out his opponents with one punch. Adesanya has 16 victories via knockout or TKO, and these tend to happen within the first two rounds. The rest of his eight wins have come by decision. Pyfer has won his last three fights ahead of Saturday's bout, and while he's a bit more diverse with his methods of victory, nine of his 15 wins have come by knockout. Bettors may want to look at the Under on 3.5 rounds (+105), especially if both fighters are trying to land the winning shot. Adesanya to win by decision is actually the most likely outcome at DraftKings at +165, followed by Pyfer to win via knockout/TKO (+275). Adesanya to win via knockout is priced at +320.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer main card odds via DraftKings

Alexa Grasso (+150) vs. Maycee Barber (-180)

Michael Chiesa (-575) vs. Niko Price (+425)

Julian Erosa (+260) vs. Lerryan Douglas (-325)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-118) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (-102)

Terrance McKinney (-170) vs. Kyle Nelson (+142)

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Grasso was on a five-bout winning streak prior to being featured in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, where she drew with Valentina Shevchenko. She then lost to Shevchenko in a unanimous decision at UFC 306 and is coming into Saturday's fight off another unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva. Barber has won seven fights in a row ahead of Saturday, and six of those were by decision. Barber is +100 to win via decision, but Grasso to win by decision is priced at +185.

It's not surprising to see Chiesa priced as a heavy favorite for his bout against Price in what is expected to be his last fight. The 38-year old has won three fights in a row, with two coming by submission. Of his 19 MMA wins, 12 have come by submission. On the flip side, Price has lost his last three fights and five of his last six. The oddsmakers like Chiesa to win via submission, which is priced at -135 as the most likely method of victory.

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Arguably the most interesting fight on the main card will be between McKinney and Nelson. McKinney has not won or lost a fight via decision, with all his results coming via knockout/TKO or submission. Nelson has seven wins via decision, so this will be a true contrast of styles. McKinney has won four of his last six fights, while Nelson has emerged victorious in four of his last five bouts. The oddsmakers are pricing McKinney to win via knockout/TKO at +165, the most likely method of victory for this fight.