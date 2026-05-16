Two of the top featherweights in the world will square off in the main event of this week's UFC Fight Night when Arnold Allen faces off with Melquizael Costa on Saturday, May 16. The action will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Arnold is aiming to get back into title contention after dropping three of his last four fights while Costa has won six fights in a row, with only two of those bouts going the distance. Here, we break down the latest UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa odds for the main event as well as the other five fights on the main card, with the action kicking off at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday from Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

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UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa main event odds via DraftKings

Arnold Allen (-125) vs. Melquizael Costa (+105)

Arnold has had a tough go of it lately, dropping three of his last four fights to move to 20-4 overall in his career after a 19-1 start. A loss to Max Holloway kicked off that tough four-fight stretch for Arnold, who beat Giga Chikadze but fell to Movsar Evloev and Jean Silva. Costa, on the other hand, hasn't lost since 2023, and he's coming off a TKO win over Dan Ige in February that earned him Performance of the Night honors and moved him to 26-7 overall. Both fighters are well-rounded, with Arnold earning seven wins by knockout, four by submission and nine by decision while Costa has nine knockout wins, eight submission wins and nine decision wins under his belt. DraftKings oddsmakers seem to think this one will go the distance, as Allen winning by decision is +165 and Costa by decision is +330. An Allen win by KO/TKO/DQ is +350.

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UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa main card odds via DraftKings

Doo-Ho Choi (+136) vs. Daniel Santos (-162)

Malcolm Wellmaker (-258) vs. Juan Diaz (+210)

Modestas Bukauskas (-325) vs. Christian Edwards (+260)

Timothy Cuamba (+114) vs. Benardo Sopaj (-135)

Khaos Williams (-118) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (-102)

The co-main event on Saturday is another featherweight clash, this one between Choi and Santos. Choi hasn't fought since 2024 but was victorious in each of his last two fights. Santos has won four fights in a row -- two by KO/TKO and two by decision. Choi is 16-4-1 in his career and Santos is 14-2. Both have specialized in winning by KO/TKO, with 13 of Choi's 16 wins coming that way and seven of Santos' 14 victories being by that method. Santos winning by KO/TKO/DQ is +250, with a Choi KO/TKO/DQ victory priced at +275.

Two standout young bantamweights will meet Saturday night with Wellmaker facing off with Diaz. Wellmaker is a heavy favorite here and is coming off his first ever loss, which dropped him to 10-1. Diaz has also lost just once in his career, owning a 15-1-1 mark. Wellmaker has six KO wins under his belt, and a Wellmaker knockout win is +120 at DraftKings. A Diaz KO/TKO/DQ is +550.

Bukauskas was initially scheduled to face Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight tilt, but he now gets Edwards on Saturday. Bukauskas is 19-7 and is the biggest favorite on this card while Edwards is just 8-4 across 12 career fights. Bukauskas last fought in January, falling to Nikita Krylov by knockout and ending a four-fight win streak. Edwards, on the other hand, has lost four straight fights entering Saturday's Fight Night. He hasn't fought professionally since May 23, 2025. Bukauskas winning by KO/TKO/DQ is +165 and him winning by decision is +185. An Edwards win via KO/TKO/DQ is +650.

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Sopaj enters as the favorite over Cuamba in this bantamweight tilt. Cuamba is 10-3 after winning his last two bouts, while Sopaj is 12-3 and is coming off his first UFC win, which was last January. Sopaj owns seven career knockout wins and Cuamba has five such victories in his ledger. Oddsmakers expect this one to be competitive and go the distance, with a Sopaj win by decision priced at +150 while Cuamba winning via decision is close behind at +215. Next up is a Sopaj KO/TKO/DQ win at +400.

Williams vs. Veretennikov in a welterweight bash is nearly a pick 'em in what may well steal the show as the first fight scheduled on the main card. Williams is 15-5 overall and is trying to bounce back after consecutive losses -- one by submission and the other by decision. Veretennikov has dropped three of his last five fights, with two coming by decision and another by KO. Both fighters are +240 to win by KO/TKO/DQ.