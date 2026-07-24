UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Guskov odds, picks, predictions, fight card, best sportsbook promos on Saturday

The UFC returns to action on Saturday, July 25, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. The main card begins at noon ET and streams exclusively on Paramount+. The main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov, both of whom are in the top 10 in UFC's light heavyweight rankings. This is Ankalaev's first fight since losing the light heavyweight title last October. If you're interested in betting on Ankalaev vs. Guskov and more on Saturday, sign up for FanDuel to get up to $1,000 bet reset tokens:

Where to bet on UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Gusko

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UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Gusko odds via DraftKings

Money line: Ankalaev (-535), Guskov (+400)

Point spread: Ankalaev -13.5 (-280)

Total rounds: 2.5 (Over +114, Under -145)

Ankalaev, who is UFC's No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender, was initially set to face Khalil Rountree, who is No. 6 in the rankings, but Rountree had to pull out of the fight due to injury and Guskov, No. 9 in the light heavyweight rankings, is stepping in on short notice. Ankalaev is looking to get back to his winning ways after losing the light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira in October. He's 21-2-1 in his career, while Guskov is 18-3-1 in his career. Ankalaev had won three fights in a row before dropping the title to Pereira, who in turn vacated the belt in a move up to heavyweight.

Ankalaev is a heavy favorite here, and he's not only expected to win, but oddsmakers expect him to win via KO/TKO/DQ. Ankalaev is -185 to win that way, while Guskov's most likely method of victory, per DraftKings odds, is also KO/TKO/DQ at +700. Ankalaev owns 10 career knockouts, while Guskov has 15. The Under on 2.5 total rounds is also heavily favored, which makes sense considering Guskov took this fight on pretty short notice.

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UFC Fight Night main card odds via DraftKings

Steve Erceg (-110) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (-110)

Islam Dulatov (-1000) vs. Wellington Turman (+650)

Magomed Zaynukov (-298) vs. Damian Rzepecki (+240)

Rizvan Kuniev (-298) vs. Tyrell Fortune (+240)

Abubakar Vagaev (-250) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (+205)

The lightweight matchup between Erceg and Temirov may very well be the best fight on the card. Oddsmakers have this as essentially a pick 'em, and it's easy to see why. Temirov is 19-3 overall in his career with 11 straight wins, while Erceg has more UFC experience and is riding a two-fight win streak after losing three in a row. A decision victory is considered very likely here, with Erceg by decision priced at +150 and Temirov via decision +300. Temirov by KO/TKO/DQ is +250, and he has 11 career knockout wins under his belt.

Dulatov and Turman meet in a welterweight clash that has plenty of intrigue. Dulatov began his MMA journey with a loss, but he's won 12 straight after that to move to 12-1 in his career across multiple weight classes. Turman is 18-8 in his career, but the more veteran fighter has dropped three fights in a row. This is shaping up to be a coming-out party for Dulatov, who has eight career knockouts. Dulatov by KO/TKO/DQ is -190, and him winning via submission is +300.

Rzepecki and Zaynukov each enter their lightweight matchup undefeated, but that will change after Saturday. Zaynukov is 8-0 and is making his official UFC debut after his last fight was a win on Dana White's Contender Series, and Rzepecki is also set to enter the UFC octagon for the very first time. Zaynukov's last three wins are via decision, and Rzepecki has been a stoppage machine, picking up nine of his 10 career wins by either submission or KO/TKO. A Zaynukov win by decision is +140, and him winning by KO/TKO/DQ is +165.

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All fight fans love a good heavyweight tilt, and we should see a good one on Saturday between Fortune and Kuniev. Both are ranked in the top 10 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Fortune enters this fight having won four in a row and five of six, while Kuniev won three of his last four, though one was overturned due to a failed drug test. With each fighter aiming to climb the rankings, this is a big matchup with potentially major implications for each fighter. A Kuniev KO/TKO/DQ win is +190, but him winning by decision is slightly favored at +145.

The welterweight bout between Vagaev and Izagakhmaev is a matchup of veteran fighters with plenty of experience Vagaev has won three straight and eight of nine, and Izagakhmaev is hoping to emerge victorious after losing his last fight, which was also his first for UFC. Before that, Izagakhmaev had rattled off five wins in a row. Vagaev is the favorite, but it should be noted that his last 10 wins are all via decision, so he hasn't been able to put opposing fighters away. Izagakhmaev, on the other hand, has picked up four of his last five wins by KO/TKO.

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