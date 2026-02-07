The UFC is back on Paramount+ on Saturday, Feb. 7, with the latest installment of UFC Fight Night. The big draw on this six-fight card is a main event clash between bantamweight contenders Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Here, we break down the card and latest betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira.

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira odds via DraftKings

Mario Bautista (-142) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+120)

Amir Albazi (+285) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (-360)

Jailton Almeida (-170) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+142)

Michael Oleksiejczuk (-520) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+390)

Jean Matsumoto (+240) vs. Farid Basharat (-298)

Dustin Jacoby (-166) vs. Julius Walker (+140)

Bautista enters Saturday as the No. 9-ranked bantamweight fighter in UFC, with Oliveira not far behind at No. 11. Bautista (16-3) is a slight favorite over Oliveira (23-3), with Bautista seen as most likely to win via decision (+250) or submission (+330). If Oliveira pulls off the upset, oddsmakers believe it will come via KO/TKO/DQ (+250). Bautista has picked up 13 of his 16 wins either by submission or decision, while 16 of Oliveira's victories have come via KO/TKO, though his last three wins have been by decision. Bautista's last fight was a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in October, while Oliveira has won six fights in a row. The winner here should move up the bantamweight rankings and potentially into the title picture.

Albazi vs. Horiguchi is a matchup of two of the top-10 flyweights in UFC, with Albazi currently sixth and Horiguchi eighth. Despite being lower in the standings, Horiguchi (35-5-1), who has won four fights in a row, is a heavy favorite over Albazi (17-2), who hasn't fought since December 2024, when he lost to Brandon Moreno. Horiguchi is favored to win by decision (-130), with the next-closest method of victory being a tie between Horiguchi by decision and Albazi by decision, both of which are priced at +450.

UFC Fight night also features a heavyweight tilt between the favored Almeida (No. 6 in the rankings) taking on Kuniev. Almeida (22-4) is coming off a loss to Alexander Volkov and has lost two of his last four fights. Kuniev is 17-3-2 on his career and lost his last fight to Curtis Blaydes. Oddsmakers do not expect this one to go the distance, with "Yes" priced at +200 and "No" at -275. Almeida by submission (+180) has the shortest odds when it comes to method of victory.

Oleksiejczuk is the biggest favorite on the main card in his middleweight bout with Barriault, and he's a heavy favorite to win by KO/TKO at -250. Oleksiejczuk is 21-9-1 and has won each of his last two fights, and 16 of his wins are via KO/TKO. Barriault owns a career 17-10-1 mark and has dropped four of his last five fights.

Matsumoto and Basharat meet in a bantamweight clash, with Matsumoto looking to move to 18-1 on his career and Basharat aiming to go 15-0 to begin his MMA career. Both are younger fighters, with Matsumoto 26 and Basharat 28, and the winner here could certainly start to make some noise in the bantamweight rankings. Seven of Basharat's 14 victories have come by decision, and that's the method of victory with the shortest odds at -160.

Veteran fighter Jacoby faces the young Walker in a light heavyweight tilt on the main card, with the 37-year-old looking to pick up his third straight victory after dropping four of five fights, while Walker aims to move to 8-1 in his young career. The veteran fighter is the favorite here, and he's +150 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +275 to win by decision. If Walker pulls off the upset, it's expected to come by decision (+350).

