MMA fans will be able to catch UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos exclusively on Paramount+ as former UFC featherweight challenger Josh Emmett battles Kevin Vallejos in the main event at the Meta Apex just outside of Las Vegas. The main card will also include a fight between Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson, who were initially supposed to face off in December 2025.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos main event odds via DraftKings

Josh Emmett (+410) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-550)

Vallejos is the massive favorite for this headliner bout, likely due to age and form. He's 17 years younger than Emmett, who has lost four of his last five fights heading into this main event. Vallejos has won his last six fights, with four of those wins coming by knockout or technical knockout. Of Vallejos' 17 career wins in UFC fights, 11 have come by knockout/TKO. Emmett has 19 wins in his career, with 10 coming by decision. The Over/Under for rounds is set at 3.5.

It makes sense for Vallejos to win by knockout/TKO to be the most likely method of victory at -110 but it's worth noting that Emmett did not lose any of his four fights recently via knockout/TKO. He lost via decision twice and via submission twice. In fact, he's only lost by knockout/TKO once. Vallejos' only setback in his 18-fight career was via decision, and Emmett to win via decision on Saturday is priced at +1000.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos main card odds via DraftKings

Amanda Lemos (+164) vs. Gillian Robertson (-198)

Ion Cutelaba (+195) vs. Oumar Sy (-238)

Andre Fili (+275) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-345)

Marwan Rahiki (-245) vs. Harry Hardwick (+200)

Vitor Petrino (-258) vs. Steven Asplund (+210)

Lemos has lost three of her last five fights, four of which ended via decision. She was a knockout/TKO fighter early in her career but her last two wins were both by decision. Robertson has won her last four fights, with two victories coming via knockout/TKO and the other two by decision. However, most of her wins are by submission, which is why she is priced at +165 to win this bout via decision and +275 to win via submission.

Sy has lost just one fight in his career heading into Saturday's showdown with Cutelaba. He's got five wins via KO/TKO and four via submission, which is the most likely method of victory for him in this bout at +200. Cutelaba has lost five of his last eight fights ahead of Saturday's bout and two of those losses were by submission.

After starting his UFC career 13-1, Fili has basically been a .500 fighter with a 25-12 record heading into UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos. Delgado lost his last fight but had seven straight victories prior to that setback, with five knockout/TKO wins in a row. He's -105 to win via knockout in this bout.

One of the most entertaining fights on this card could be between Rahiki and Hardwick. Rahiki has yet to lose a fight in seven bouts, with six of those victories coming by KO/TKO. On the flip side, six of Hardwick's 13 career UFC wins are via decision. He lost his last fight via knockout/TKO. Rahiki to win via knockout/TKO is +130 but the fight is expected to last more than one round with Over 1.5 priced at -175.