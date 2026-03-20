UFC Fight Night heads across the pond for a featherweight showcase in London on Saturday, March 21 and MMA fans can only catch UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy on Paramount+. The main event is a matchup of undefeated UFC featherweights in a title eliminator, with top-ranked Russian Movsar Evloev taking on third-ranked Englishman Lerone Murphy, who will have his countrymen behind him at London's O2 Arena. Luke Riley, another of six Brits on Saturday's card, will square off against Texan Michael Aswell Jr. in the preceding fight in another featherweight bout. The six-fight main card is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

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Bet UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets after an initial wager of $5+:

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy main event odds via DraftKings

Movsar Evloev (-250) vs. Lerone Murphy (+205)

Evloev is 19-0, including 9-0 in the UFC, but has not fought since December 2024 after two fights last summer fell through. The Russian's last outing was a unanimous decision victory against former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. All of Evloev's nine UFC bouts have ended in decisions, but the Greco-Roman wrestler had four submissions and three knockouts in M-1 Global. The 32-year-old vacated the M-1 Global bantamweight title to sign with UFC after winning two defenses of the unified belt. Evloev is undersized at 5-foot-7 and uses his quickness to take down opponents and wriggle free when he is under duress.

Murphy is 17-0-1 (10-0 in the UFC), with his first-round knockout over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 last August the second of two victories in 2025. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has strong kickboxing skills and is a solid wrestler when he initiates it. His takedown defense isn't nearly as strong, and the 34-year-old has been criticized for being too conservative at times. Murphy has won eight of his 18 fights by knockout, while the other 10 went the distance. That's why DraftKings has odds on the fight to go the distance priced at -345. Evloev to win by decision is the favored outcome with a price of -135 while Murphy by submission is the long shot at +2500. You can cash a big plus-money payout if you think it well end in KO/TKO, with Evloev +800 and Murphy +900 to win by that method.

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy main card odds via DraftKings

Luke Riley (-258) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (+210)

Michael Page (-192) vs. Sam Patterson (+160)

Iwo Baraniewski (-575) vs. Austen Lane (+425)

Roman Dolidze (+340) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-440)

Kurtis Campbell (-230) vs. Danny Silva (+190)



Watch UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy on Paramount+

Riley is one of several British fighters who will have the London crowd on their side, and he defeated Bogdan Grad in his UFC debut in November to push his career mark to 12-0. The 26-year-old showed off his power and quickness in that bout, knocking Grad out in the second round. Riley is susceptible to getting caught up in striking and making himself vulnerable to takedowns, but he has the natural power to end fights. Aswell is 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the UFC, and the kickboxer isn't fond of being on the mat either. Six of his victories have come by knockout and the other five (including all three losses) ended in decisions. Riley to win by decision is the most likely outcome, according to DraftKings, which has that priced at +120. The Englishman to win by KO/TKO/DQ is +450, and Aswell to win by the same method is +550.

Page is a London native and will be facing sometime training partner and Watford product Sam Patterson in a contrast of styles. Page (24-3, 3-1 UFC) comes into UFC Fight Night off back-to-back wins over Jared Cannonier and Sharabutdin Magomedov. The 38-year-old is an unpredictable fighter with speed and quick reflexes, and 13 of his victories have come by knockout. Patterson (14-2-1, 4-1 UFC) has seven wins by submission and six by knockout. Page vs. Patterson is favored to go Under 2.5 Rounds with Under priced a-135 at DraftKings and Over 2.5 at +105. A Page KO is the favored method of victory (+175), followed by Page via decision (+200) and Patterson by submission (+450).

American fighters Lane and Silva are both underdogs for UFC Fight Night. Baraniewski is a heavy favorite over Lane in their light heavyweight bout with 96% of the bets placed on the Polish fighter at DraftKings. Baraniewski (7-0; 1-0 UFC) is a judo specialist who can hit hard or finish with a quick armbar. He has five knockouts and two submissions, with none of the fights lasting more than four minutes. Lane (13-7, 1-4 UFC) had a tough run at heavyweight, winning once by unanimous decision, losing once by submission and getting knocked out three times. At 6-foot-6, the Floridian has a clear size advantage but oddsmakers are expecting the Polish fighter to win by KO/TKO/DQ, with DraftKings pricing that at -250. Baraniewski by submission is the next-best option at +450.

Silva isn't as big an underdog, but the 23-year-old Campbell comes into his UFC debut with an 8-0 career record. Silva (10-2, 2-1 UFC) lost a unanimous decision to Kevin Vallejos last August, but the 29-year-old has more experience than anyone Campbell has faced so far. The Liverpool prospect has a lot of range on his kicks and can get takedowns, though he isn't too keen on being on the mat. He has won once by submission but has five knockouts while Silva has five KOs and five wins by decision.Campbell to win by decision (+200) or KO/TKO/DQ (+350) are the most likely outcomes. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2, 6-2 UFC) is priced at +130 at DraftKings for a KO/TKO/DQ victory over Roman Dolidze (15-4, 9-4 UFC), with Duncan to win by decision listed at the same odds. The lowest odds on Dolidze to win are by decision (+900).