MMA is back on Paramount+ on Saturday night, and another strong card is on tap at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan at the Meta Apex in Enterprise, Nev. Fans can use the latest Kalshi promo to trade on the bouts. The main event on Saturday's six-fight main card pits Renato Moicano against teammate Chris Duncan in a lightweight bout.

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Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, April 4

Moicano will be 37 years old next month and has seen his stock in the lightweight division drop by losing his past two fights. The grappler is 20-7-1 in his MMA career and takes on his younger fellow American Top Team fighter in the 32-year-old Duncan. The Scotsman is 15-2 and is typically a puncher but can also get his work done on the mat. Duncan has won four fights since losing to Manuel Torres in February 2024, with three of those victories coming via submission. Seven of his victories and one loss have come by knockout, while 10 of Moicano's 20 victories have come by submission and just two by KO. Most outlets give Duncan about a 63% chance of beating Moicano, and he is trading at Kalshi for $0.56 per share.

Also on the main card is Virna Jandiroba facing Tabatha Ricci in a women's strawweight bout. Jandiroba is the third-ranked fighter in the division but comes in off a loss to Mackenzie Dern via decision at UFC 321. She had won her previous five, with four of those going the distance. Ricci (12-3) is ranked seventh and has won three of her last four and seven of her last nine fights. She has fought once since losing by unanimous decision to Yan Xiaonan in November 2024, beating Amanda Ribas by TKO last summer. Jandiroba is 22-4, and 14 of those victories have come via submission, while seven have gone to decision. Shares on Jandiroba to win at Kalshi are priced at $0.54, while most markets give her about a 56% chance at victory.

In a light heavyweight bout, Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev isn't expected to face much trouble against Brendson Ribeiro. Yakhyaev is 8-0, with an average fight time of 32 seconds, while Ribeiro has more experience in the octagon and four years on the Russian but is 17-9-1 in his career. Yakhyaev has four submission victories and three by knockout and while the Brazilian Ribeiro also can win by either method, he has been knocked out five times. Yakhyaev has about a 94% chance to win, according to some outlets, and you can buy shares on him to win for $0.90 each at Kalshi.

The Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam bantamweight bout is expected to be one of the better fights on the main card, as both fighters come in on strong runs. Estevam has yet to lose in his 14 fights, while Ewing has won nine in a row. Seven of Ewing's victories on the run came via KO/TKO and the other two were by unanimous decision. Estevam, fighting out of Brazil, has seen half of his fights go the distance, including the past three, which he won unanimously. Ewing has a $0.54 per share price at Kalshi, while most outlets see a probability of about 59% that he will beat Estevam on Saturday.

The first two fights on the main card are featherweight bouts, and the Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini matchup is expected to be lopsided. McMillen is trading for $0.88 per share at Kalshi, as he has four inches of height and six inches of reach advantage on the 5-foot-8 Zecchini. Some markets give the 9-0-0 McMillen a 93% chance at victory in his UFC debut. Jose Delano is trading for $0.67 per share in his matchup with Robert Ruchala, while many outlets are giving him about a 77% chance to win.