UFC Fight Night odds, lines, predictions, time: Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman picks by elite MMA expert

A pair of former champions clash in a middleweight match when second-ranked Dricus du Plessis battles ninth-ranked Kamaru Usman in the main event at UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman on Saturday. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+ from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Du Plessis is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in a middleweight championship match. Usman, meanwhile, snapped a three-bout losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC on ESPN: Usman vs. Buckley on June 14, 2025.

In the main event, du Plessis is a -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in the UFC odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Usman is at +170. The over/under for total rounds is 3.5 (-215/+165). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman preview

Du Plessis, 32, is second in the Meta UFC middleweight rankings. Besides his UFC middleweight title, du Plessis is also the former welterweight and middleweight Extreme Fighting Championship champion, and is a former Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki welterweight champion. In 26 career matches, du Plessis is 23-3 with nine wins by knockout, 11 by submission and three by decision. He has won 11 of his past 12 bouts.

He became the first South African fighter to win a UFC title, and is tied with Rich Franklin for the fourth-most UFC middleweight title wins with three. He is a two-time Performance of the Night winner and a two-time Fight of the Night honoree. He holds wins over three former UFC champions - Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Usman, 39, is 10th in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings. He holds records in the UFC welterweight division with a 15-bout winning streak and takedown defense percentage at 97.3. In 25 career matches, Usman has compiled a 21-4 record. He has nine wins by knockout, one by submission and 11 by decision.

He is highly accomplished since joining UFC in 2019. He is a one-time welterweight champion with five successful title defenses. He has the third-most title fight wins in the UFC welterweight division with six. He is also the first Nigerian-born UFC champion, earning Performance of the Night four times and Fight of the Night twice. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman picks: He is backing Dione Barbosa (-675) to win via submission over Anna Melisano (+490) in a women's flyweight bout on the preliminary UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman card.

"Melisano is making her UFC debut here, and she looks like a decent offensive striker," Marley said. "She does have defensive issues though, and Barbosa should have a clear grappling edge. I'll take Barbosa to get this fight to the ground and grind out minutes, or lock up a submission." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman picks

Marley also has strong picks for du Plessis vs. Usman and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman card. He's also backing an underdog who is an "aggressive wrestler who fights at a high pace" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins du Plessis vs. Usman, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Dricus du Plessis (-205) vs. Kamaru Usman (+170)

Jared Cannonier (+280) vs. Christian LeRoy Duncan (-355)

Chase Hooper (-360) vs. Mitch Ramirez (+285)

Tabatha Ricci (+380) vs. Fatima Kline (-500)

Tommy McMillen (-218) vs. Alberto Montes (+180)