The UFC continues its action-packed 2026 schedule Saturday with a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main between ranked bantamweight contenders Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira. The main card is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Meta Apex facility in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Paramount+.

The winner between the No. 8-ranked Bautista and No. 11-ranked Oliveira will gain leverage toward title contention in the top-heavy division, while the loser will face an uphill climb to the title picture.

Bautista (16-3) will be looking to bounce back from a competitive decision loss to recent title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 in October. The defeat snapped an eight-fight winning streak for the versatile Nevada native.

Oliveira (23-3) is seeking his fifth consecutive win to begin his UFC stint amid a step up in competition. The Brazilian has received performance bonuses in two of his four bouts and is coming off a decision win over former prospect Kyler Phillips last July.

Bautista is a -185 favorite (wager $185 to win $100), while Oliveira is priced at +155 (wager $100 to win $155) for the five-round fight in the latest MMA odds for UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira. The co-main event features a five-round scrap between flyweight contenders Kyoji Horiguchi (-375) and Amir Albazi (+295) in a three-round affair.

Last week, Alexander Volkanvoski cemented his status as one of the most prolific featherweight champions in UFC history with another lopsided division victory over the rugged Diego Lopes in their rematch to headline UFC 325. With the victory, Volkanovski tied Jose Aldo for most featherweight title fight victories in the promotion's history with eight.

Although Saturday's UFC Fight Night card lacks the star power of its numbered-card counterpart, there are still some compelling matchups that should give mixed martial arts fans their fill of closed-cage violence.

UFC Fight Night picks

Here are our leans for the main card of UFC Fight Night:

Bautista (-185) vs. Oliveira (+155): Many MMA fans were slow to warm up to Bautista during his winning streak for his perceived risk-averse style. However, the 32-year-old fighter saw fan reaction make an about-face following his dominant win at UFC 316 over former Bellator star Patchy Mix, who had been heralded as a title contender before notching even one UFC victory. Bautista followed up that effort with a more than respectable outing against Nurmagomedov as a +600 underdog, pushing the former title challenger wire to wire. In what will be his first main event on Saturday, we expect Bautista's polished skillset to outshine the dangerous but unproven power striker in Oliveira. The price isn't appealing, but a prop on Bautista by decision will provide better odds.

Rizvan Kuniev (+125) vs. Jailton Almeida (-150): Almeida is a grappling specialist, and his trajectory already has proven that a heavyweight with very little stand-up skill is a risky proposition in the UFC and one that likely involves a limited ceiling as well. Kuniev is coming off a split-decision loss to former title challenger Curtis Blaydes and can't afford another loss if he wants to contend in the depth-lacking division. The fact that the unraked Kuniev is only a slight underdog to the No. 6-ranked Almeida is telling: It's telling us that in the heavyweight division, we're backing a primary striker with some ground skills against a grappling-only specialist almost every time.

