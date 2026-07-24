UFC Fight Night odds, predictions, time: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov picks by elite MMA expert

Second-ranked Magomed Ankalaev will take on ninth-ranked Bogdan Guskov in a light heavyweight bout in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Yas Island/Yas West, United Arab Emirates. The six-bout main UFC fight card is scheduled to start at approximately noon ET on Paramount+. Ankalaev is coming off a TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the UFC light heavyweight title bout at UFC 320 this past October. Guskov, meanwhile, is coming off a draw with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 323 on Dec. 6, 2025.

In the main event, Ankalaev is a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Guskov is at +410. The over/under for total rounds is 2.5 (+114/-145). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov preview

Ankalaev, 34, is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion and is currently ranked No. 2 in the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings. He is the first Russian UFC light heavyweight champ. Ankalaev is also a former light heavyweight champion of World Fighting Championship Akhmat. He also won the 2016 Akhmat FC Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

In 24 career professional MMA bouts, Ankalaev has compiled a 20-2 record with one draw and one no contest. He has 10 wins by knockout and 10 wins by decision. Ankalaev is a four-time Performance of the Night recipient. He has the second-longest unbeaten streak in UFC light heavyweight division history at 14. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Guskov, 33, began his MMA career in December 2015. He went 14-2 before joining UFC in September 2023 with a first-round submission loss to Volkan Oezdemir. He rebounded with four consecutive wins before his draw with Blachowicz. In 22 career matches, he is 18-3-1. He has 15 wins by knockout and three by submission.

Guskov is an accomplished fighter. He was a silver medalist of the Moscow K-1 Championship. He was the Federation Cup champion and a silver medalist of the Russian Grappling Championship. He also is a Uzbekistan champion in universal combat. Since joining UFC, he is a two-time Performance of the Night winner and was a 2025 second team MMA All-Star. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov picks: He is backing Mike Davis (+185) to win via split decision over Nurullo Aliev (-225) in a men's lightweight bout on the preliminary UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov card.

"This is a close fight," Marley said. "Aliev is the better wrestler with a perfect 11-0 record and will have the crowd behind him. Davis is the better striker and overall athlete in this matchup, and he just needs not to get stuck on his back here. I could see this fight going either way, so I'll side with the underdog by split." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov picks

Marley also has strong picks for Ankalaev vs. Guskov and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov card. He's also backing an underdog who is a "better boxer and more dangerous striker" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Ankalaev vs. Guskov, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Magomed Ankalaev (-550) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+410)

Steve Erceg (-115) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-105)

Islam Dulatov (-1050) vs. Wellington Turman (+675)

Magomed Zaynukov (-290) vs. Damian Rzepecki (+230)

Rizvan Kuniev (-340) vs. Tyrell Fortune (+270)

Abubakar Vagaev (-245) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (+200)