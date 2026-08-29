Ranked bantamweight fighters clash when third-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov battles sixth-ranked Song Yadong in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong on Saturday at Oriental Sports Center in Pudong District, China. The six-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 6 a.m. ET on Paramount+. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

In the main event, Nurmagomedov is a -625 favorite (risk $625 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Yadong is at +455. Elsewhere on the main card, Yan Xiaonan is a -155 favorite against Denise Gomes in a women's strawweight fight. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong from every angle and revealed his top betting picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong preview

Nurmagomedov, 30, a Russian fighter, is a former WCSF World Championships and WMMAA World Championships gold medalist. He began his professional MMA career in December 2016 and has compiled a 20-1 career mark. He has two wins by knockout, seven by submission and 11 by decision. His only loss came in UFC 311 when he lost a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight title.

Nurmagomedov is highly accomplished fighter, who earned Fight of the Night honors once and is a two-time Performance of the Night winner. He has the fifth-highest significant strike accuracy percentage (56.1%) in UFC bantamweight division history, and is tied for the third-most takedowns landed in UFC bantamweight division history. He was a 2025 UFC President's Choice Fight of the year nominee. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Yadong, 28, who is from China, has been training in mixed martial arts since the age of 13 and made his professional debut before his 16th birthday. In 34 career matches, he has compiled a 23-9-1 record. He has nine wins by knockout, four by submission and 10 by decision with one draw. He was involved in one no contest as well.

He is coming off a second-round submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo this past May. Yadong is a six-time Performance of the Night winner and one-time Fight of the Night honoree. In Sanda, he took first at the 2011 Hebei Provincial Sanda Championship at 60 kg. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong picks: He is backing Rei Tsuruya (-850) via submission over Kevin Borjas (+575) in men's flyweight bout on the preliminary card.

"Borjas is a wild striker, and he could catch Tsuruya, but I don't see much of this fight taking place on the feet," Marley told SportsLine. "Tsuruya is a wrestling-heavy grappler, and I think he gets Borjas down early and locks up a sub at some point." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong

Marley also has strong picks for Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong every other bouts on the UFC fight card tonight. He's also backing a favorite who "looks like the more skilled fighter anywhere the fight goes" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Nurmagomedov vs. Yadong, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Song Yadong (+455)

Yan Xiaonan (-155) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)

Aoriqileng (+360) vs. Kai Asakura (-470)

Alex Perez (+180) vs. Sumudaerji (-218)

Liu Ce (-192) vs. Junior Tafa (+160)

Bilal Hasan (-800) vs. Nilson Rojas (+550)