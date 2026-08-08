UFC Fight Night odds, predictions, time: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld picks by elite MMA expert

Ranked lightweights meet when No. 8 Mateusz Gamrot takes on No. 12 Quillan Salkilld in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld on Saturday at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The six-bout main UFC fight card is scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Gamrot is coming off a win by submission over Esteban Ribovics this past April at UFC 327. Salkilld earned a knockout win over Beneil Dariush in his last bout at UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates on May 2.

In the main event, Salkilld is a -142 favorite (risk $142 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gamrot is at +120. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Mateusz Gamot vs. Quillan Salkilld from every angle and revealed his top betting picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld preview

Gamrot, 35, a native of Poland, has fought professionally since 2012 and is a former KSW featherweight and lightweight champion. He defeated Arbi Shamaev by TKO in the Night of Champions 3 on Feb. 4, 2012. He went on to win his first 17 fights with one no contest before being signed by Ultimate Fighting Championship on Sept. 17, 2020. After losing by split decision in his UFC debut to Guram Kutateladze on Oct. 18, 2020, he has rebounded well.

In 31 career matches, he has registered 26 wins against just four losses. He has eight wins by knockout, six by submission and 12 by decision. He is a two-time Performance of the Night honoree as well as a three-time Fight of the Night recipient. He has the fourth-most takedowns landed in UFC lightweight division history with 49. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Salkilld, 26, is a native of Australia. He has been active professionally since 2021, making his UFC debut on Feb. 8, 2025. That night he defeated Anshul Jubli at UFC 312 by technical knockout in just 19 seconds. He was named the 2025 Newcomer of the Year by UFC.com Awards.

Salkilld is 12-1 in 13 career matches, including five wins by knockout, four by submission and three by decision. His only loss came in his professional debut. At Eternal MMA 56 in Perth, Australia, he lost by submission to Pablo Torrealba at 3:25 of the second round. He is unbeaten since, including a 5-0 mark since earning a UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Gauge Young at Dana White's Contender Series 70 on Sept. 3, 2024. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld picks: He is backing Louie Sutherland (-218) to defeat Jose Montanha (+180) in a heavyweight bout on the preliminary card.

"Montanha is making his UFC debut here with a 6-1 record, and four of those opponents have never fought before," Marley told SportsLine. "I'm not high on Sutherland, but I'm not sure why Montanha is getting the call-up, and I'll take Sutherland to win all three rounds on the feet or the mat, if he doesn't get a finish." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld picks

Marley also has strong picks for Gamrot vs. Salkilld and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld card. He's also backing an underdog who "can push a heavy pace for 15 minutes" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Gamrot vs. Salkilld, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Mateusz Gamrot (+120) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-142)

Diego Ferreira (-180) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+150)

Darren Elkins (+625) vs. Yadier del Valle (-950)

Amanda Lemos (+235) vs. Alexia Thainara (-290)

Ty Miller (-425) vs. Billy Ray Goff (+330)