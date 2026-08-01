UFC Fight Night odds, predictions, time: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez picks by elite MMA expert

Ranked welterweights meet when 14th-ranked Uros Medic takes on No. 15 Daniel Rodriguez in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez on Saturday at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The six-bout main UFC fight card is scheduled to start at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Medic is coming off a knockout win over Geoff Neal this past February at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez. Rodriguez earned a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland in his last bout at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025.

In the main event, Medic is a -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Rodriguez is at +300. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez from every angle and revealed his top betting picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez preview

Medic, 33, began his professional MMA career in June 2016. After winning his first five bouts, he took part in Dana White's Contender Series 27, where he knocked out Mikey Gonzalez at 2:12 of the first round to earn a UFC contract. His UFC debut was a success as he knocked out Aalon Cruz at 1:40 of the first round and earned Performance of the Night honors. It was the first of three times earning the honor.

Medic has had a solid career, going 13-3 in his 16 bouts. He has 11 wins by knockout and two by submission. He is on a three-bout winning streak, which began on Aug. 9, 2025, with a knockout win over Gilbert Urbina at UFC on ESPN: Dolidze vs. Hernandez. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Rodriguez, 39, has also had a highly successful MMA career. The one-time SMASH Global welterweight champion turned pro in June 2015. He competed in Dana White's Contender Series 22 in July 2019 and joined UFC in 2020. In his first UFC bout, he defeated Tim Means by submission at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 on Feb. 15, 2020. That earned him the No. 7 Upset of the Year by UFC.com.

In 25 career matches, Rodriguez has compiled a 20-5 record. He has nine wins by knockout, four by decision and seven by decision. He is on a three-bout winning streak after dropping his three matches prior. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez picks: He is backing Nina Milosevic (-535) to win inside the distance over Hailey Cowan (+400) in a women's bantamweight bout on the preliminary UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez card.

"Milosevic is making her UFC debut here, and she does look like the better overall fighter," Marley said. "Cowan is a decent athlete, but I don't see any stylistic edge for her. Milosevic should have the striking and grappling edges, and I think she could win on the cards or get a finish." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez picks

Marley also has strong picks for Medic vs. Rodriguez and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez card. He's also backing an underdog who is a "brings a heavier pace with better overall striking" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Medic vs. Rodriguez, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Uros Medic (-380) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+300)

Jan Blachowicz (+260) vs. Navajo Stirling (-325)

Aleksandar Rakic (-395) vs. Marcin Tybura (+310)

Dusko Todorovic (+140) vs. Robert Valentin Frey (-166)

Vlasto Cepo (-355) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+280)

Milos Jancic (-112) vs. Noah Gugnon (-108)