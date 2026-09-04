Frenchman Salahdine Parnasse clashes with 10th-ranked Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout on Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse at Accor Arena in Paris. The six-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

In the main event, Parnasse is a -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Hooker is at +440. Elsewhere on the main card, Fares Ziam is a -155 favorite against Axel Sola in a men's lightweight fight. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parmasse picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns at

betting sites.

Now, Marley has studied Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse from every angle and revealed his top picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse preview

Hooker, 36, has had a successful MMA career, posting a 24-14 overall record. In 38 matches, he has registered 11 wins by knockout, seven by submission and six by decision. He comes into the match on a two-bout losing streak. In his last match, he lost by TKO by Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325 this past February. His last win was two years ago when he earned a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, earning Fight of the Night honors.

He began his career with a submission win over Mike Taylor in March 2009. After a 10-4 start to his career, he joined UFC in 2014, earning a TKO victory over Ian Entwistle at UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs. Marquardt on June 28, 2014. He is a three-time Performance of the Night honoree and three-time Fight of the Night winner. He is a one-time Australian Fighting Championship lightweight champion, successfully defending his title twice. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Parnasse, 28, began his professional career at age 17. In 25 career matches, he has compiled a 23-2 record. He has eight wins by knockout, seven by submission and eight by decision. He is on a five-bout winning streak and is coming off a TKO win over Kenneth Cross at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano this past May. He signed with UFC this past summer and is making his debut against Hooker.

Parnasse had competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions of Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki, where he was the KSW lightweight champ. He successfully defended that title four times. He was also a two-time KSW featherweight champ. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse picks: He is backing Klaudia Sygula (+105) via unanimous decision over Nora Cornolle (-125) in a women's bantamweight bout on the preliminary card.

"I like Sygula to be the better overall striker with more volume, and I think she can keep the fight standing for the most part," Marley told SportsLine. "I think the wrong person is favored in this one, and I'll take Sygula to outwork Cornolle and win 2-3 rounds." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse

Marley also has strong picks for Hooker vs. Parnasse every other bouts on the UFC fight card tonight. He's also backing an underdog who will "have the crowd behind him" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Hooker vs. Parnasse, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Dan Hooker (+440) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (-600)

Fares Ziam (-155) vs. Axel Sola (+130)

Michael Page (-185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+154)

Daniil Donchenko (-205) vs. Punahele Soriano (+170)

Morgan Charriere (+160) vs. Felipe Lima (-192)

Losene Keita (-360) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+285)