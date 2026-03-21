UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy is set for Saturday on Paramount+, and MMA fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades on the fight card in London. Kalshi is a prediction market that works like a stock market, with users purchasing shares on the outcome of events like UFC. Users purchase contracts, with the price correlating to the likelihood of an event occurring. For example, shares on Michael Page to win his battle with countryman Sam Patterson are trading for $0.64 each, which implies that Page has a 64% chance to win. Share prices change throughout the day as trades are made, just like a stock market, and Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts prior to the settling of an event. Sign up now at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, March 21

The main event Saturday is a featherweight title elimination bout between No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev and third-ranked Lerone Murphy. The Russian Evloev has been on an extended break, with his last fight coming in December 2024, but he is 9-0 in the UFC and 19-0 overall. Murphy, a Manchester native, is 17-0-1, with 10 victories in UFC, and he fought twice in 2025. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist knocked out Aaron Pico in the first round at UFC 319 last August. All of Evloev's UFC fights have gone the distance, including his unanimous-decision victory against former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling his last time out. Murphy is given about a 33% probability to win at many outlets, but shares on the Brit to win are trading for $0.31 at Kalshi.

Michael Page and Sam Patterson have been sparring and training partners, but they'll be enemies on this night. The London native Page should have the crowd on his side, but Watford product Patterson should also see his share of support for the welterweight bout. Patterson is nine years younger and is 4-1 in UFC and 14-2 overall, but the 38-year-old Page (24-3, 3-1 UFC) is showing no signs of slowing down at age 38. The implied probability of a Page victory at many other outlets is around 66%, but you can buy one share on him to win for $0.64 at Kalshi.

Sign up to trade on UFC Fight Night at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Luke Riley also has a high probability to win, with most outlets putting it at about 72%, and the 26-year-old British fighter is undefeated. He knocked out Bogdan Grad in the second round of his UFC debut in November and is 12-0 overall. Michael Aswell Jr. is 1-1 in the UFC and 11-3 overall. The 25-year-old kickboxer has six knockouts, but Riley has nine KOs in his 12 victories. Kalshi is offering shares on Riley to win at $0.65.

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy is a showcase for British fighters, but there are two Americans on the card. However, neither is given a great chance to win. Floridian and former college football FCS All-American Austen Lane (Murray State) faces Poland's Iwo Baraniewski, who is undefeated with five knockouts and two submissions in his seven fights. Baraniewski made his UFC debut in December and knocked out İbo Aslan in the first round. That doesn't bode well for Lane, who is 1-4 in the UFC (13-7 overall) and is dropping down from heavyweight for this light heavyweight bout. Three of his four losses in the higher class were via KO. Baraniewski has about an 85% chance to win at most outlets, and he is trading at $0.87 on Kalshi.

Buy your shares on Saturday's UFC Fight Night at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

American Danny Silva faces a 23-year-old who comes into his UFC debut at 8-0. Kurtis Campbell has five knockouts in his short career, but the Liverpool fighter doesn't have the experience of the 29-year-old Silva. The Californian lost a unanimous decision to Kevin Vallejos last August, and his other loss also went to the judges. Neither fighter is proficient on the mat, with Campbell boasting one submission victory and all of Silva's by KO or decision. Kalshi is offering Campbell to win at $0.72 per share.