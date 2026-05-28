UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo odds, picks, best bets, fight card for Saturday, May 30

MMA fans will have to get up bright and early (or pull an all-nighter) for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, which will will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from Macau, China. Song Yadong headlines the main event against Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC's fifth visit to Macau -- and first since November 2024. Figueiredo is a former flyweight champion but has lost three of his past four fights, while the Chinese knockout specialist Song has lost two of his past three.

The five-round bout between the bantamweight contenders tops a six-fight main card that starts at 7 a.m. ET. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. ET. Here, we break down the latest UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo odds for the main event, as well as the other five fights on the main card at Galaxy Arena.

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UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo main event (odds via DraftKings)

Song Yadong (-600) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+440)

The first thing of note -- and a big reason Song is a prohibitive favorite -- is that he is 10 years younger than his Brazilian opponent. Figueiredo (25-6-1) is 38 and a two-time flyweight champion but has not fared well in his move up to bantamweight, going 4-3 at 135 pounds. He ranks seventh in the stacked UFC bantamweight division, while Song (22-9-1) is ranked fifth. Song is from the far northeast part of the country but is a major draw in China and will have the backing of the crowd. He has displayed power in his career in UFC, posting five career knockouts at 135 pounds. With one more, he will become the sixth bantamweight to reach six, along with TJ Dillashaw (7), Rob Font, Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley.

Song's last fight was against O'Malley in January, and he dropped a unanimous decision in his fourth consecutive fight to go the distance. Figueiredo, the 2020 CBS Fighter of the Year, has lost to some of the division's best, like Umar Nurmagomedov and current champion Petr Yan. Five of his seven fights at bantamweight have gone the distance. Song also lost to Yan, then beat Henry Cejudo, with both results by unanimous decision, before taking on O'Malley. The favored result at DraftKings is Song by decision at +110, with Song by KO/TKO priced at +130. Figueiredo to win by decision is +800.

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UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo main card (Odds via DraftKings)

Zhang Mingyang (-258) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+210)

Sergei Pavlovich (-625) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+455)

Kai Asakura (-298) vs. Cameron Smotherman (+240)

Jake Matthews (-325) vs. Carlston Harris (+260)

Alex Perez (-142) vs. Sumudaerji (+120)



The Mingyang vs. Menifield light heavyweight bout also is a clash of generation, with the 27-year-old Mingyang (19-7) facing 38-year-old Menifield. Mingyang had been on an impressive roll before running into Johnny Miller last August, when he lost by TKO in the second round. That snapped a run of nine straight victories, with all nine coming on first-round knockouts. Menifield has lost three of his past five fights, and he was knocked out in Round 1 against Volkan Oezdemir in his most recent bout last November. The average length of Mingyang's fights is under 4 minutes, with 22 of his 26 fights ending in the first round. The northwestern China native lands nearly 62% of his punches, compared to 53% for Menifield. The Mingyang vs. Menifield bout is favored to go Under 1.5 rounds, with that priced at -180, and Mingyang is -150 to win by KO/TKO. Menifield's best chance, according to oddsmakers, is to win by knockout, which is +500.

We could see another slug-fest when Pavlovich and Teixeira go at it in their heavyweight bout Saturday. The 34-year-old Pavlovich is 20-3 with 15 knockouts in his career, while Teixeira, 26, is 9-1 with seven KOs. The 6-foot-7 Teixeira has a 4-inch height advantage but gives away an inch in reach, and the Brazilian rebounded from a first-round knockout loss to Derrick Lewis by beating Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision at UFC 325 in February. Pavlovich has won his past two fights by unanimous decision, most recently against Waldo Cortes Acosta, following consecutive losses. The Russian lands just 44% of his punches, compared to more than 70% for Teixeira. Oddsmakers think this one could end quickly as well, with DraftKings pricing Under 1.5 rounds at -175 and 'No' on the fight to go the distance at -550. Pavlovich to win by KO/TKO (+275) and by decision (+500) are the favored outcomes.

Another bantamweight bout is on the main card, with Asakura (21-6) facing Smotherman (12-6) as both try to break two-fight losing streaks. Both have won about half their fights by knockout, but Asakura also has won three by submission. The Japanese fighter was on the cards at UFC 310 and 319, losing both times by submission. There isn't much danger of that here, as Smotherman has one victory by that method and it is the longest shot on the DraftKings board at +1600. The more likely result is Asakura by KO/TKO (+110), while the 32-year-old is +440 to win by decision. Smotherman, 28, is priced at +550 to win by knockout and +650 to win on the judges' cards.

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Matthews will be looking to rebound from a loss that snapped a three-fight win streak when he takes on Harris in a welterweight bout that should see a lot of grappling and mat work. The Australian Matthews lost to Neil Magny last September, and that followed a victory against Chidi Njokuani last July. He fought three times in 2025, also beating Francisco Prado by unanimous decision at UFC 312 in January, and won by decision against Philip Rowe at UFC 302 in June 2024. Harris, from Guyana, has lost consecutive fights by knockout, to Santiago Ponzinibbio and Khaos Williams, his only two fights since August 2023. Matthews' method of victory odds are all +330 or shorter at DraftKings -- KO at +180, decision at +240 and submission at +330. Harris to win by submission (+700) is his favored outcome, followed by decision (+800) with KO/TKO priced at +1000.

If oddsmakers have it right, the most competitive fight on the main card could end up being the Perez vs. Sumudaerji flyweight bout. The American Perez is 26-10 in his MMA career, including 8-6 in UFC. His UFC victories are split evenly between KOs and submissions, with seven of each. Sumudaerji is more of a puncher, recording 13 knockouts, and is 19-7 overall and 6-4 in the UFC after winning his past three fights, all by decision. The most recent was at UFC 326 in March, when he outlasted Jesus Santos Aguilar to win unanimously on the judges' cards. Perez won his last bout with a first-round knockout of Charles Johnson at UFC 324 in January to end a run of three losses in four fights. This fight is favored to go Over 2.5 rounds (-130), and no matter who wins, it is expected to go the distance. Perez to win by decision is the +250 first choice, followed by Mudaerji by decision (+275) and Perez by submission (+500).

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