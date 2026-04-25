Two of the top-ranked featherweight fighters square off in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night when Aljamain Sterling faces off with Youseff Zalal to cap off a six-fight main card in Las Vegas. Sterling, a former UFC bantamweight champion, is the No. 5-ranked featherweight in UFC while Zalal is ranked seventh. Sports fans interested in UFC betting have plenty of options when it comes to betting on UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal. Here, we break down the odds for each fight, including method of victory prop bets, while sharing our best bets. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

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UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal odds via DraftKings

The main event should be a doozy with two top featherweight fighters squaring off, and perhaps a win here could catapult the victor into the title conversation. Here's a quick look at the fight, including our method of victory pick.

Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135)

Sterling is the more veteran fighter in this featherweight main event with a career record of 25-5 to Zalal's 18-5 mark. Sterling enters as a slight underdog as the 36-year-old dropping two of his last four fights while the 29-year-old Zalal is riding a eight-fight win streak. Sterling has won 13 of his fights by decision and eight via submission while Zalal owns 10 submission victories throughout his career.

Picks: Zalal to win by submission (+1000)

We'll back Zalal to win here, and we'll target the younger fighter winning via submission for some major juice. A Zalal win is -135 as a money line bet, and him winning by submission is priced at +1000 at DraftKings.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal main card, odds via DraftKings

Here's a closer look at the other five fights on the main card for UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal, with even more picks and analysis.

Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180)

Dumont is looking to really cement herself as a title contender in UFC's women's bantamweight division when she faced Edwards in one of the top fights on the card. The 35-year-old Dumont is ranked third in the bantamweight rankings to Edwards' 11th. Dumont enters this fight as a heavy favorite amid a six-fight win streak. Edwards, 36, has won four in a row after dropping two straight fights. Dumont is 13-2 in her career, and Edwards enters Saturday with a 17-6 record.

Pick: Dumont to win by decision (-150)

We'll take Dumont here, and for added juice I'd target her winning by decision at -150 for better value. Of her 13 career wins, 11 have come by decision. If you want to back the underdog Edwards, she's picked up seven of her 17 wins by knockout. An Edwards KO/TKO win is priced at +1400 at DraftKings.

Rafa Garcia (+110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-130)

This lightweight bout between Garcia and Hernandez sees two fighters looking to garner more respect and attention in this weight class. Garcia, 31, is 17-4 and has won two in a row after dropping a fight to Grant Dawson in October 2024. Hernandez, 33, is 18-8 and has won four straight. It's a contrast of styles of sorts as Hernandez specializes in knockouts, securing eight of his 18 victories that way with another eight by decision. Garcia has eight wins by submission and seven via decision.

Pick: Garcia to win (+110)

I don't have a strong play here, so I'll back the underdog Garcia at plus money on the money line. He's the younger fighter and has only been finished in regulation a single time in his career. If you want a method of victory prop, Garcia via submission is +800, though Hernandez has only tapped out once in 26 career fights.

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Davey Grant (-135) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+114)

This bantamweight clash is a big deal for Martinetti, who makes his official UFC debut -- not counting his last fight, which came in Dana White's Contender series -- against the veteran Grant. Martinetti, 30, owns a 17-1 career record, and he faces someone with a ton of experience in Grant, who is 40 years old and has 23 career fights under his belt. Martinetti has won 15 straight fights while Grant lost his most recent bout to Charles Jourdain. That hasn't stopped oddsmakers from making Grant a slight favorite. Grant has picked up most of his wins via submission, but his last two victories came by decision. As for Martinetti, he's won seven times by decision, six by submission and four by KO/TKO.

Pick: Grant to win (-135)

A fighter's first foray into the bright lights of UFC is always a big deal and sometimes pressure takes its toll. We'll lean towards the more established fighter to pick up the win here, though it should be a close fight. A win for Martinetti likely means more given where he's at in his career, but it won't be easy.

Montel Jackson (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+154)

Another bantamweight tilt on the card is between the 33-year-old Jackson and 38-year-old Barcelos. Jackson had a six-fight win streak snapped in October against Deiveson Figueiredo, dropping him to 15-3 overall in his career. Barcelos is 21-5 in 26 career fights, and he's won four in a row -- three by decision and one by submission. Jackson is the 14th-ranked bantamweight at UFC, and a win would likely push him up the rankings. This could be a great match, too, with Jackson a two-time Performance of the Night winner and Barcelos being part of the Fight of the Night three times in his UFC tenure.

Pick: Jackson to win by KO/TKO (+225)

Jackson won six straight before falling to Figueiredo, and three of those wins came by KO. Jackson owns eight KO victories in his career, and while Barcelos has only lost once by knockout, he's 38 years old and has fought more frequently than Jackson over the last year-plus.

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Marcus Buchecha (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+114)

The main card kicks off with a heavyweight tilt between Buchecha, 36, and Spann, 34. Don't let Bucheca's 5-2-1 career record fool you -- he's a seasoned fighter. Buchecha owns a career 128-13-1 record in Brazilian jiu-jitsu/submission wrestling. As for Spann, he's a veteran fighter in his own right with a 23-11 career record. Buchecha has gone 1-2-1 over his last four fights while Spann has lost four of his last six bouts. Both fighters are likely going to take this one to the ground, as Buchecha is a seasoned submission artist while Spann has 14 wins via submission.

Pick: Buchecha via submission (+150)

This should be a fun one between two big guys who can really grapple, and we'll back Buchecha here to get his first UFC win after taking a draw in his last fight and dropping his UFC debut. Buchecha had 67 of his 128 wins in Brazilian jiu-jitsu/submission wrestling come by submission, so you know he'll be trying his best to get Spann to tap out here.