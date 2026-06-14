UFC White House betting promos: Get almost $6,000 in bonuses at online betting apps for Topuria vs. Gaethje

UFC Freedom 250 takes place Sunday to celebrate America's 250th birthday, with many of the world's top fighters competing on the White House lawn. Many top UFC betting apps are breaking out top UFC White House sportsbook promos for the occasion. Sports betting sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, Bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics, offer strong bonus opportunities ahead of arguably the biggest UFC fight card of all time. The seven-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with fights starting an hour later. The UFC Freedom 250 card includes two titles on the line. Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje is the main event to unify the lightweight titles, preceded by Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight, creating top UFC betting options as part of UFC Freedom 250. Topuria is the -670 favorite, with Gaethje the +430 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds.

New FanDuel users can get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days:

At DraftKings, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

By using the latest bet365 bonus code, you get $365 in bonus bets instantly after your first $10 wager, win or lose:

UFC Freedom 250 promo codes can help you get the most bang for your buck. UFC Freedom 250 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14, leaving you plenty of time to use the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $5,000 for UFC betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on UFC at the White House.

UFC Freedom 250 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Begin creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the bonus bets offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $5 or more and make a wager of $5 or more. After you opt in and settle your first $5 wager, $50 in bonus bets will be available. The same offer will be available for seven days, allowing users to receive up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for an account.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of $5 or more with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $200 instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10 x $100 Bet Match in FanCash OR 100% Profit Boost Token for 5 days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days or a 100+ profit boost token for five days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out the necessary information When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $10.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock in up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. Users must deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, regardless of whether the bet wins. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Sports fans looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

UFC White House betting preview:

The UFC White House card features top competitors in their classes from the opening bout. The second-ranked featherweight kicks off the action when Diego Lopes takes on ninth-ranked Steve Garcia in the opener. Lopes, 31, is coming off a loss for the belt at UFC 325 in January, but he's won eight straight non-title contests in the UFC. Garica, 34, has never fought for a UFC title, but a victory over Lopes could move him into the conversation of serious contenders to challenge Alexander Volkanovski. Lopes is a -186 favorite, with Garcia a +144 underdog in the latest UFC Freedom 250 odds.

Nearly all weight classes are represented in the UFC Freedom 250 card, from the featherweight opener to a co-main event for the interim heavyweight title. Alex Pereira, the former light heavyweight champion, makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in a bout for the interim heavyweight title. Gane takes the octagon for the first time since a no-contest against Tom Aspinall for the title in October. That fight was stopped due to an accidental eye poke from Gane, which the champ hasn't fully recovered from yet. This match is a toss-up, with both Gane and Pereira listed at -113 odds.

The main event features Ilia Topuria (-670) vs. Gaethje (+430) to unify the lightweight title. Other UFC White House fights to watch include Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+300) and Josh Hokit (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+265). Bet on the UFC Freedom 250 now at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days:

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more, depending on the book. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.