The 2026 UFL season begins on Friday, March 27 with the Birmingham Stallions battling the Louisville Kings in the opener. The D.C. Defenders, who won the championship in 2025, will be in action on Saturday, March 28 when they face the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Houston Gamblers and Dallas Renegades also play on Saturday, and Week 1 concludes on Sunday, March 29 with the Orlando Storm hosting the Columbus Aviators.

If you're looking to make wagers on UFL games, be sure to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is betting. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 1 of the UFL season, which you can tail using the latest DraftKings promo code.

UFL Week 1 bets

Birmingham (-3.5) vs. Louisville

What a way to kick off the UFL season with a spotlight game in a new city and franchise, the Louisville Kings, led by coach Chris Redman. In fact, both teams will feature former NFL quarterbacks as their head coach; the Stallions will now be led by AJ McCarron. The Kings might have the most explosive backfield in the league, led Jaden Shirden and it looks like former Kansas QB Jason Bean will get the start. I like how the defense has shaped up in Birmingham and the receiving corps looks dangerous if healthy. With both coaches making their debuts, expect haymakers thrown early, but also expect mistakes. I'm saying all that to say, this game will most likely fall below the spread for Birmingham.

Pick: Louisville +3.5

D.C. vs. St. Louis (-3)

Reigning UFL champions D.C. Defenders open up on the road in St. Louis, the best game environment in the league. Defenders coach Shannon Harris is one of the best to do it and a big reason why is how he strikes the right balance between aggressiveness and fundamentals. With steady QB Jordan Ta'amu returning and a defense that looks mostly intact from last season — especially the secondary and defensive line — expect more of the same from the reigning champs. For St. Louis, new coach Ricky Proehl has put together a solid team on both sides of the ball. Although they're breaking in a new starting RB and QB, the Battlehawks are favored, but D.C. has the least amount of questions entering this game, especially at QB.

Pick: D.C. +3

Houston vs. Dallas (-5.5)

A Texas showdown in Week 1 between the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Gamblers. Two familiar faces are coaching the squads. For the Gamblers, it'll be Kevin Sumlin at the helm, and Rick Neuheisel, who coached the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF, will be the new guy in charge for the Renegades. Sumlin's squad has offensive firepower, led by QB Nolan Henderson and his Delaware Blue Hens teammate RB Marcus Yarns. The offensive line looks good on paper, so we'll see if that translates to the game. Dallas looks to match the Gamblers' impressive offensive line with one of its own. Its defensive front seven looks impressive as well. QB Luis Perez, the ageless wonder, will start for the Renegades, but can he secure a strong start to justify the 5.5-point spread?

Pick: Houston +5.5

Columbus vs. Orlando (-1.5)

Week 1 concludes with two new franchises, the Columbus Aviators and Orlando Storm, taking the field in Florida. Former NFL WR Ted Ginn Jr. makes his coaching debut with the Aviators and will look to air it out early and often. What stands out instantly about their roster is how solid their tight end group looks, led by Alize Mack. One might expect Ginn to try to make a statement in the opening quarter but when he looks across the field and sees grizzled veteran coach Anthony Becht, he better make sure his situational football is intact. Becht is in a new spot this year with Orlando, but the same rules apply to his Storm squad: tough, smart and physical. This is a team that won't beat itself and I look forward to seeing how this defense does against what should be an aerial assault from the Aviators. Defense has the edge in the early parts of the season and that'll be the case here as well.

Pick: Orlando -1.5