Only two undefeated teams remain as we enter Week 3 of the 2026 UFL season with the Orlando Storm and Dallas Renegades sporting 2-0 records. Orlando will get Week 3 started when it takes on the Louisville Kings in a rematch from Week 2, while Dallas plays on Sunday against the Columbus Aviators. If you're interested in making wagers on UFL games, you have to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is betting.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 3 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 3 bets

Orlando (-3) vs. Louisville

These two teams just played a week ago with the Storm winning 19-9. The biggest takeaway, or realization for that matter, was how excellent Orlando's defense is. While its offense has been somewhat inconsistent, the defense has been solid for the first two weeks of the season. Expect that to be the case in this rare back-to-back rematch on the road.

Pick: Orlando -3

Houston vs. D.C. (-6.5)

I was impressed with how quarterback Nolan Henderson made the most of his opportunities, playing well after coming in for the injured Hunter Dekkers. Now, will that be a sign of more things to come or was last week just an anomaly? I think it's more of a sign of things to come because if you remember, he was the starter coming out of camp. Houston's defense is for real, especially the way it gets pressure. I like how D.C. responded after losing the previous week and I expect its offense to find some big plays as the game wears on. Look for a closer-than-expected contest in front of the Defenders' crowd for their first home game of the season.

Pick: Houston +6.5

Columbus vs. Dallas (-7.5)

The Renegades look like the best team in the UFL, especially on offense. Austin Reed is the early favorite for league MVP given his strong play and the efficiency of this offense. Coach Rick Neuheisel has been a phenomenal addition to the league and he's got his team playing lights out. The Aviators compete well, but struggle with bouts of inconsistency throughout stretches of the game. That inconsistency will give the high-flying Renegades enough of a cushion to cover this spread.

Pick: Dallas -7.5

Birmingham (-2.5) vs. St. Louis

Defensively, the Battlehawks have given their team a chance to win games, but the offense needs to find its rhythm. Until that happens, this team will get close to the victory line but not cross it. Birmingham has bouts of explosiveness, and the key is ensuring they maintain that level throughout the game. Expect them to find consistency on the road indoors against the Battlehawks.

Pick: Birmingham -2.5