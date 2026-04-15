Two unbeaten teams remain while two others are seeking their first victories entering Week 4 of the 2026 UFL season. The Dallas Renegades will put their 3-0 record on the line Friday night when they visit the Columbus Aviators (0-3), and the Orlando Storm will try to stay unbeaten when they head to Birmingham to face the 1-2 Stallions on Saturday. UFL Week 4 kicks off with the Houston Gamblers (1-2) hosting the Louisville Kings (0-3) on Thursday, and the Saturday afternoon game is a battle of 2-1 teams as the D.C. Defenders host the St. Louis Battlehawks.

If you're interested in wagering on UFL games, you have to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is betting. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 4 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 4 bets

Louisville -2.5 vs. Houston

Dallas -5.5 vs. Columbus

St. Louis +4.5 vs. D.C.

Orlando +2.5 vs. Birmingham

Louisville -2.5 at Houston

The Gamblers have been inconsistent with their injury reports the last couple of weeks, not clearly listing who is starting. Last week, we saw Taulia Tagovailoa start under center and it didn't go as planned. There's a bit more stability on both sides of the ball with the Kings and how they go about their business. That semblance of consistency is enough to trust them on the road. I'm also leaning Under the 45.5 total points.

Dallas -5.5 at Columbus

The Renegades have been consistently good so far. Even when they sputter at times during a game, they are able to figure out a way to come out on top. I like how confident they are as a team, and it shows in how they execute in high-leverage moments. Columbus is starting to show a bit more fight in the last two games, but I still am not as confident in their ability to sustain success for a full 60-minute game. I lean toward this one going Over the 46.5 total, but I'm laying the points with Dallas

St. Louis +4.5 at D.C.

The Defenders' defense looked dominant last weekend against Houston, allowing only a single touchdown. Granted, Houston looked awful offensively, which made the job easier for the Defenders. Nonetheless, it was an excellent showing at home. They get another chance to build on that effort against a St. Louis squad coming off an upset victory last weekend vs Birmingham. Credit quarterback Harrison Frost for stepping in, overcoming a bad start and leading his team to victory. I expect that to carry over to this week, as momentum is a real thing. I'm leaning Over 43.5 points, and this game will most likely come down to a field goal.

Orlando +2.5 at Birmingham

Last weekend, the Stallions received a shock to the system, losing to the St. Louis Battlehawks in a game where the defense was dominant early. One would expect them to have some lingering effects as a team this week in their home opener against Orlando. The Storm have been one of the more consistent teams in terms of line-of-scrimmage play so far in the UFL. They're well coached and do a great job of not beating themselves. Expect that discipline to travel well to Alabama. I see this one being a little more low-scoring, so I'm leaning Under 45.5, and I'm taking Orlando and the points.