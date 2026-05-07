The defending champions D.C. Defenders show no signs of slowing down with four games left in the 2026 UFL season, and they'll be looking to roll again in Week 7. The Defenders are 5-1 and have outscored their opponents by 91 points. They host the Louisville Kings (2-4) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Week 7 UFL action kicks off Friday with the Columbus Aviators (2-4) visiting the St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2) at 8 p.m. ET, and the Birmingham Stallions (2-4) host the Dallas Renegades (3-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The action wraps up with the Orlando Storm (4-2) at Houston Gamblers (2-4) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

If you're interested in wagering on UFL games, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is betting. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 7 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 7 bets

Columbus +4.5 vs. St. Louis

D.C. -10 vs. Louisville

Birmingham +1.5 vs. Dallas

Orlando -4.5 vs. Houston

Columbus +4.5 vs. St. Louis

Battlehawks quarterback Luis Perez looks set to get his first start of the season against the Aviators this week. What troubles me is the concern about whether he can evade the pressure from the Columbus defense. Because the Aviators offense has found its rhythm in the past two weeks, this game will be much closer than the spread suggests, giving Columbus a chance to win outright. I'm also leaning toward Under 43.5 points for this one.

D.C. -10 vs. Louisville

Louisville couldn't find any level of consistency on offense last weekend, which is not a good omen coming into a game against the red-hot D.C. Defenders. The pieces are there for the Kings to be an explosive bunch, but the lack of protection up front has hindered them. Look for the Defenders to put on a show in front of their home crowd once again, making the Kings' day in our nation's capital miserable. You also might consider taking Over 47.5.

Birmingham +1.5 vs. Dallas

After a hot start to the season, the Renegades are speeding in the wrong direction. Suddenly, their offense looks like a shell of itself. Meanwhile, since QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson arrived, the Stallions' offense has looked its best all season. Football is a game of momentum and right now, that heavily favors Birmingham. With the offense playing its best ball of the season and playing at home, expect the Stallions to hit the ground running, and Over 45.4 might be a decent play.

Orlando -4.5 vs. Houston

Another week, another potential starting QB change for the Gamblers. It has been a triage unit for them all season, and we could see them start John Rhys Plumlee this week. If not for two costly third-quarter turnovers, the Storm would have defeated the Stallions. Expect them to tie up the loose ends in that regard and play their cleanest, most consistent game of the season. Still, I'm leaning toward Under 44.5 points.