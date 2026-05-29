UFL odds, picks: Week 10 best bets from proven expert include Louisville vs. Columbus, Birmingham vs. Houston

With one week left in the UFL 2026 regular season, only one playoff spot is up for grabs between the Louisville Kings and Birmingham Stallions. These teams do not play each other in Week 10 but Birmingham got a win over Louisville in Week 1 in the lone head-to-head matchup between the squads. If the Stallions win on Saturday against the Houston Gamblers, they'd clinch a spot in the UFL playoffs regardless of what Louisville does on Sunday against the Columbus Aviators.

If you're interested in betting on UFL games, you should see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is saying about Week 10. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 10 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 10 bets

Dallas +5.5 vs. St. Louis

Birmingham -1.5 vs. Houston

Orlando -1.5 vs. D.C.

Louisville -2.5 vs. Columbus

Dallas +5.5 vs. St. Louis

Since this is the last game of the regular season and it's indoors, I expect the Renegades' offense to really push both the tempo and pace throughout the game. St. Louis has shown good resolve over the last couple of weeks, fighting back and staving off upset attempts. Look for the Dallas offense to give one last showing of what they looked like earlier in the year by keeping this one a close, back-and-forth affair.

Birmingham -1.5 vs. Houston

Birmingham's offense has sputtered over the last two weeks, showing the type of inconsistency that can doom them in the postseason. One thing about the Gamblers is that they do not quit and will battle throughout the entire game. Expect another close matchup where the Gamblers' penchant for explosive plays will force the Stallions to match their energy and effort

Orlando -1.5 vs. D.C.

What once looked like a potential championship game matchup now looks like a team in D.C. that's struggling to hang on. In my opinion, the offense would be more dynamic under Jason Bean than under Spencer Sanders. And facing arguably the best team in the UFL in Orlando, the Defenders have little room for error in that regard. Look for the Storm to put a nice bow on the regular season with an emphatic display of both balance and execution.

Louisville -2.5 vs. Columbus

Right now, you can argue Louisville coach Chris Redman has his Kings looking like the best team in the UFL. They are playing with such confidence, led by QB Chandler Rogers. This offense can score from anywhere on the field and defensively, you have to like what defensive coordinator Jamie Sharper has been able to do consistently throughout the season. This might be the most well-balanced team in the league on both sides of the ball and will put a nice exclamation point on the regular season in Columbus. On the other side of the field, shout out to QB Jalen Morton for the effort he showed last weekend in his first start of the year. That gives me confidence that this team will be able to find some points against the Kings.