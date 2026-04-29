And then there were none. The Orlando Storm dropped a 25-17 decision to the St. Louis Battlehawks last Saturday to become the final UFL team to lose a game. Now, the 4-1 Storm will try to bounce back in UFL Week 6 when they host the Birmingham Stallions (1-4) on Sunday. The UFL Week 6 schedule kicks off Thursday with the Louisville Kings (2-3) hosting the Battlehawks (3-2) at 8 p.m. ET, then the Houston Gamblers (2-3) visit the Columbus Aviators (1-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The best game on the Week 6 UFL schedule might be the D.C. Defenders (4-1) hosting the Dallas Renegades (3-2) on Saturday at noon ET.

If you're interested in wagering on UFL games, you have to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is betting. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 6 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 6 bets

Louisville +3.5 vs. St. Louis

Houston +3.5 vs. Columbus

D.C. -2.5 vs. Dallas

Orlando -5.5 vs. Birmingham

Louisville +3.5 vs. St. Louis

I really like how the Battlehawks are starting to come around and find consistency as a football team. What we've seen from them the last two weeks has been impressive, especially on offense. Louisville didn't miss a beat with Chandler Rogers at quarterback, but the story coming from last week's game was the Kings' excellent defensive effort. Look for this one to be a tightly contested game that'll come down to less than a field goal, and I'm leaning Under 45.5 points.

Houston +3.5 vs. Columbus

Columbus still suffers from shooting itself in the foot at times. Mental mistakes that lead to physical ones have doomed the Aviators. I like that the Gamblers have started to figure things out offensively, bringing about some semblance of continuity. You can expect things from their passing game and their running game has the explosiveness to rip off chunk plays at any point. That's why I'm leaning Over on the 45.5 point total.

D.C. -2.5 vs. Dallas

No one wants to get this game started more than Renegades QB Austin Reed, who is coming off the worst performance of his career. I expect him to bounce back in a big way. However, this Defenders defense excels at generating turnovers and if Dallas gets in a rut early, things could snowball. I have no doubt that the Defenders will bring their A game offensively in front of a raucous home crowd, so I'm leaning Over the total (48.5). D.C. tends to perform well at home.

Orlando -5.5 vs. Birmingham

Armed with the best team in the UFL, the Storm look to continue making things very difficult for first-year coach AJ McCarron. Orlando's balance on both sides of the ball makes this a difficult matchup for the Stallions. Until Birmingham achieves consistency in its passing game and at quarterback, it will likely carry over the same struggles. Look for Orlando to take control early and throughout the game. I'm also leaning Over 44.5 points.