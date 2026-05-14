It's a logjam at the top of the UFL standings entering Week 8, with three teams at 5-2 and three at 3-4 with three games left to play. UFL Week 8 kicks off with the Orlando Storm (5-2) visiting the Dallas Renegades (3-4) on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday sees the defending league champions D.C. Defenders (5-2) heading to Louisville to face the Kings (3-4) at noon ET and the St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) hosting the Houston Gamblers (2-5) at 3 p.m ET. Week 8 UFL wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with the Columbus Aviators (2-5) at the Birmingham Stallions (3-4).

If you have an interested in wagering on UFL games, you have to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say about betting on the UFL Week 8 slate. Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for Week 8 of the UFL season.

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UFL Week 7 bets

Orlando +1.5 vs. Dallas

D.C. -5.5 vs. Louisville

St. Louis -7.5 vs. Houston

Birmingham -3 vs. Columbus

Orlando +1.5 vs. Dallas

It has been an unprecedented slide for the Dallas Renegades, who at one point looked like the best team in the UFL, armed with what appeared to be the league's MVP in QB Austin Reed. Since Week 4, it has been all downhill for both Reed and the Renegades. Orlando still found a way to win an ugly game last week against Houston but didn't play particularly well offensively. Look for this to be the get-right spot for its offensive attack, as the Storm defense can feast on a Renegades offense that's in a free-fall. Those struggles are why I'm also leaning Under 45.5 on the total.

D.C. -5.5 vs. Louisville

The Kings were 10-point underdogs last weekend and won outright in D.C. What happened after QB Chandler Rogers took a hellacious hit was impressive; he and the Kings offense were "lights out" after that. If their offense can match their defensive effort each game, this team will be tough down the stretch of the regular season. The Defenders must find consistency in their approach week to week. This number feels more manageable, and I expect the rematch will have them much more focused this time around. I'm leaning to the Over on the total of 45.5.

St. Louis -7.5 vs. Houston

Battlehawks coach Ricky Proehl might be the front-runner for Coach of the Year because his team just finds ways to win each and every week. And not only do they win, but for the most part they are dominant in doing so. This team will be a tough matchup for the Gamblers because of its high level of discipline. I really like how inspired they play on both sides of the ball. Being at home elevates the Battlehawks' performance against Houston, but I'm leaning toward the Under at 44.5 points.

Birmingham -3 vs. Columbus

Since Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over as the Stallions' starting QB, the team hasn't just been fun to watch, but the offense has also improved significantly. A better offense has also helped the Stallions on defense. They have been much more opportunistic in that regard. Columbus has improved collectively, but the challenge is sustaining that success on both sides of the ball. They'll start well but have bouts of inconsistent play, which ultimately dooms them. The Stallions offense has me leaning Over 45.5.