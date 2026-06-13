UFL United Bowl 2026 odds, picks: Expert's best bets on D.C. Defenders vs. Louisville Kings on Saturday

The D.C. Defenders will defend their UFL title after all, as an upset victory in last week's semifinals set up a showdown with the Louisville Kings in the 2026 United Bowl. The Defenders finished the 2026 UFL season at 5-5, losing four in a row to close the regular season. The last two of those losses were to the Orlando Storm, who finished a league-best 8-2. D.C. won the one that really counted, beating the Storm 28-22 in last Sunday's semifinal as a 3.5-point road underdog. The Kings, who went 6-4 and were 2.5-point underdogs on the road, beat the St. Louis Battlehawks 28-20 in the other semifinal to set up this UFL United Bowl 2026 showdown.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The latest Defenders vs. Kings odds at DraftKings list D.C. as a 1.5-point favorite, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 49.5. If you're interested in betting on the UFL's 2026 United Bowl, make sure you see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is backing in United Bowl 2026.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for the 2026 UFL United Bowl.

2026 UFL United Bowl best bet



Louisville +1.5 vs. D.C.

We couldn't have asked for a better matchup in the UFL championship game, as both teams are playing some really good ball heading into the game. I thought the Defenders played their best game in more than a month last weekend against Orlando, securing the upset victory.

We'll see how healthy QB Jason Bean's shoulder is coming into this game. He has been the catalyst for this offense since stepping in for an injured Jordan Ta'amu. Defensively, I like the matchup between the Defenders' secondary and the Kings' receiving corps; that will be the battle to watch throughout the game. It's imperative that the Kings get the run game going, as it makes things easier for their offensive line as a whole. When they rely solely on the passing game, the protection tends to suffer.

Louisville QB Chandler Rogers has been outstanding and is playing like an Offensive Player of the Year candidate as of late. On defense, coordinator Jamie Sharper has spearheaded a unit that can get pressure with MVP candidate Cam Gill and force turnovers.

Expect a lot of points and excitement in this game as the Defenders look to defend their crown at home; but I like the Kings' offensive consistency just a bit more and I'm leaning toward the Over.

Tail Hunt's pick for the UFL United Bowl with the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly: