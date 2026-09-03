The UMass Minutemen battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Week 1 college football non-conference matchup on Thursday night. UMass finished 13th in the Mid-American Conference at 0-8 and was 0-12 overall in 2025. Rutgers, meanwhile, tied with Wisconsin for 14th in the Big Ten at 2-7 and were 5-7 overall last year. Rutgers has won three of the five all-time meetings with UMass, including a 48-21 victory in 2019. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights are 28.5-point favorites in the latest UMass vs. Rutgers odds. The over/under for total points is 51.5, a decrease from opening at 55.5. Before making any UMass vs. Rutgers picks, check out the UMass vs. Rutgers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UMass vs. Rutgers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UMass vs. Rutgers:

UMass vs. Rutgers spread Rutgers -28.5 UMass vs. Rutgers over/under 51.5 points UMass vs. Rutgers money line Rutgers -9091, UMass +2350 UMass vs. Rutgers picks See picks at SportsLine UMass vs. Rutgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UMass vs. Rutgers predictions

After simulating UMass vs. Rutgers 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (51.5 points) at the best betting apps. Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan has taken over as the Scarlet Knights' starting quarterback. In 10 games for Boston College, he completed 190 of 284 passes (66.9%) for 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for one score.

William "Pop" Watson III will get the start for the Minutemen. He has limited experience, having spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech. In 10 career games with the Hokies, he completed 36 of 63 passes (57.1%) for 558 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. SportsLine's model is projecting 55 combined points, making the Over the value pick 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UMass vs. Rutgers picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.