After 78 meetings, a tie must be broken on Friday night when the UConn Huskies host the UMass Minutemen in a non-conference rivalry game on CBS Sports Network. The all-time series is tied 38-38-2 between the Minutemen and Huskies, with UConn winning the last matchup, a 47-42 shootout in 2024. The offense of the Huskies (3-3) remains a force in 2026, averaging 36 points and over 450 yards per game behind QB Kalieb Osborne. UMass arrives on a three-game skid after a 4-0 start. Quarterback William "Pop" Watson III (ankle) is questionable after missing the last two contests. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The Huskies are 12.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest UMass vs. UConn odds. Before making any UConn vs. UMass picks, check out the UMass vs. UConn predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UMass vs. UConn odds

Massachusetts vs. UConn spread UConn -12.5 Massachusetts vs. UConn over/under 50.5 points Massachusetts vs. UConn money line UConn -667, UMass +530 Massachusetts vs. UConn picks See picks at SportsLine Massachusetts vs. UConn streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top UConn vs. UMass predictions

After simulating Massachusetts vs. UConn 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 53.5 points at betting apps. UMass has seen five of its last six games go Under, while UConn is 3-2 to the Under in its past five.

The status of Watson, the Minutemen QB, is a big question mark for the game. Watson has 820 pass yards and 11 total TDs in four-plus games. His replacement, Logan Inagawa, has just 251 pass yards and two total TDs in three-plus games. Watson took part in Monday's walkthrough, but how he does in Friday's pregame will determine his status at kickoff.

The model is projecting 47 combined points as the Under hits 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UMass vs. UConn picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.