UMass and Akron will meet in a MAC matchup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, with both teams sitting near the bottom of the conference standings. The Zips are the lone winless team in conference play, while the Minutemen have two MAC wins and are in ninth place. UMass is a 3.5-point home favorite in the UMass vs. Akron odds, and the over/under is 46.5. Bet on UMass vs. Akron at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Akron vs. UMass odds and UMass vs. Akron spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

UMass vs. Akron betting odds (via DraftKings)

UMass vs. Akron money line: UMass -162, Akron +136 UMass vs. Akron over/under: 46.5 (Over -110, Under -110) UMass vs. Akron spread: UMass -3.5

UMass vs. Akron betting preview

UMass got off to a 4-0 start this season, but it has struggled since then, losing five of its last six games. The Minutemen beat Ball State in overtime two weeks ago before falling to Toledo in a 24-0 final last week. Starting quarterback Pop Watson exited in the loss after re-aggravating an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games in October.

Akron has been the worst team in the conference this season, losing all six of its MAC games. The Zips' lone win overall this year came against Robert Morris in their second game, but six of their eight losses since then have been by double digits. They are coming off a 42-14 loss to Western Michigan last week.

The Zips hold a 4-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 44-10 win last November. UMass is a 3.5-point favorite in the UMass vs. Akron odds this year, while the over/under is 46.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Akron vs. UMass picks, prediction

UMass -3.5 vs. Akron

Akron has seen eight of its nine losses come by at least four points, with seven of those losses coming by 15-plus points. UMass is in a revenge spot after getting blown out last season, and it has been the significantly better team this season. The Minutemen are one win away from securing bowl eligibility, and they are 3-2 at home in 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for UMass to earn a 31-19 victory over Akron, helping the Minutemen cover the spread in 72% of simulations.