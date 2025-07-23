While sports betting in California still hasn't been legalized, daily fantasy sports operators did launch in the state in an attempt to build a strong user base. However, the future of Daily Fantasy sports in the state became unclear after California Attorney General Rob Banta issued an opinion saying daily fantasy sports are illegal. Banta's opinion itself has no legal standing, and there has been no action from California courts on DFS operations, but Underdog Fantasy did change the format of its most popular offering in light of the news.

Underdog Pick 'Em, which lets users build entries of at least two player stat lines, moved to a peer-to-peer format. In the traditional Pick 'Em format, user entries are going against Underdog for a payout. In the peer-to-peer Champions model, users play against each other for a pooled prize. Both these formats exist in other states.

The switch to a peer-to-peer model is an attempt to remove the presence of the third-party "house" operator, as users competing against each other could be viewed as a traditional verbal wager. It's an interesting strategy since the AG's office can argue Underdog is still providing the platform for users to make wagers and taking a portion of the pool entry fees for its operations.

Underdog isn't the only operator facing a challenge. PrizePicks moved to a peer-to-peer model as well, and DraftKings DFS only has its peer-to-peer game available in California. Banta's opinion, however, is that every type of DFS game is illegal in the state. Underdog did attempt to block the release of the opinion, but since it has no legal standing, the state courts allowed it.

California's path to legalizing sports betting continues to be complicated, but now there's a good possibility DFS operators will be drawn into that battle as well. This doesn't necessarily jeopardize the future of DFS in California, and operators are still able to provide their product under the new changes. However, it does provide a complication for those who are not in the traditional sports betting business, as they will now have to work with sportsbooks, government officials and the California tribes to move forward.