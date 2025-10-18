With Missouri sports betting set to go live in the state on Dec. 1 2025, Underdog Fantasy has partnered with the St. Louis Blues of the NHL.

Underdog is one of the top Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platforms available in many states across the United States, and it has signed a multi-year marketing partnership with the Blues, one of Missouri's many professional sports teams, with less than two months to go until legalized sports betting is launched in the state.

"We've learned how rabid Blues fans are when it comes to leveling up their sports experience, making this partnership an obvious choice as we continue to introduce ourselves to the St. Louis market," Joshua Anderson, Underdog's director of strategy, said in a press release. "Being on the ground at Enterprise Center this season, we're meeting fans on the cusp of a new era in the overall sports experience, and doing so in a way that's authentic to the Blues and everything they represent."

The partnership with the Blues is with a focus on marketing, as Underdog can use the Blues' IP in various marketing materials and campaigns in addition to in-person activations with in-person sign-up offers at the Enterprise Center. Blues games will also feature "broadcast visible assets" for Underdog. Missouri residents can also download the Underdog app now to start playing Fantasy sports.

Underdog is also partnering with the Kansas City Royals, with that partnership paving the way for Underdog to be a licensed sportsbook in Missouri. Underdog's sports betting license application is under review by the Missouri Gaming Commission. Underdog has a sports betting license in North Carolina, and it has a Fantasy sports license in Missouri.

DraftKings and Circa Sports were awarded the state's two "untethered" sports betting licenses, which allow those two sportsbooks to operate in the state. Sportsbooks who didn't get those licenses need to partner with teams or casinos in order to legally operate as a sportsbook in Missouri. Other sportsbooks that have applied for "tethered" licenses include bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, ESPN BET, Fanatics and FanDuel. Fanatics has agreed to a partnership with Boyd Gaming's casinos, BetMGM is partnering with Century Casinos, FanDuel has partnered with St. Louis CITY FC and bet365 is with the St. Louis Cardinals.