The Los Angeles Lakers will battle the San Antonio Spurs in a 2025 NBA Cup Western Conference quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. San Antonio, who won't have Victor Wembanyama (calf), won Group C with a 3-1 record, while Los Angeles, who is led by Luka Doncic, was 4-0 in Group B, and can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, December 10

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NBA Cup Underdog Fantasy picks for quarterfinals

SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 6.5 assists - Lower (1.06x)

James has registered six assists or fewer in three of the last five games, including six in Sunday's 112-108 win at Philadelphia. The SportsLine model projects 5.8 assists for James, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PG Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, 17.5 rebounds + assists - Lower (0.88)

Doncic has gone under the number in two of the last four games. In a 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on dec. 1, he grabbed 11 rebounds and added five assists. The SportsLine model projects 16.8 rebounds + assists for Doncic, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

PG De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs, 32.5 points + rebounds + assists - Lower

Fox hit just 25 for his P+A+R in his last game. The model projects 30.5 on this line for Fox against the Lakers, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of around 5.7x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. Also, be sure to see SportsLine's model's picks for Lakers vs. Spurs right here.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).