Best Underdog Fantasy picks for 'Thursday Night Football'

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.07x)

Allen has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of the last two games. He has also thrown two or more scores in seven of 10 games this year. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.7 touchdowns. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans, 5.5 receptions - Higher (0.84x)

Collins has caught six or more passes in each of the last three games. In Sunday's 16-13 win over Tennessee, he caught nine passes for 92 yards and a score. He had seven receptions for 136 yards in a 36-29 win over Jacksonville on Nov. 9. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (0.6x)

Knox has just one touchdown on the season, scoring in a 24-14 loss at Atlanta on Oct. 13. He has 13 receptions on the season for 178 yards, including a long of 30. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.82x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

