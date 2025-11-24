NFL Week 12 comes to a close on 'Monday Night Football' and makes this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in a key NFC matchup, which could help find some value on the best DFS apps. There are also college basketball, NBA and NHL matchups as well. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for 'Monday Night Football'

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.05x)

Purdy has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his three games he has played this season. In last week's 41-22 win at Arizona, he threw for three touchdowns. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.4 touchdown passes, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers, 2.5 receptions - Higher (1.07x)

Sanders has three or more receptions in three of his past four games, including two in a row. In last week's overtime win at Atlanta, he caught four passes for 22 yards. The SportsLine model projects 3.8 receptions, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 31.5 pass attempts - Higher (0.83x)

Young has gone over his pass attempts market in three of his last five games when playing against a team with a winning record, averaging 34.4 pass attempts. The SportsLine model projects he will have 38 pass attempts, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

