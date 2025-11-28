The Week 13 NFL schedule continues with a Black Friday matchup between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, and makes this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. In a key NFC clash, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, which could help find some value on the best DFS apps. There are also college football and college basketball matchups ongoing as well. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, November 28

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 13

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.19x)

Williams has thrown two or more touchdowns in two of his last four games. In last week's 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw for three touchdowns. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.5 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, 3.5 receptions - Lower (1.06x)

When going against a team with a winning record, Odunze has repeatedly gone under his receptions market in six of his last seven games, with an average of 2.3 receptions per game. The SportsLine model projects 2.2 receptions, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 17.5 rushing attempts - Lower (0.88x)

Barkley has carried 17 or fewer times in a game in four of his last seven games. In last week's 24-21 loss at Dallas, he carried 10 times for 22 yards. The SportsLine model projects he will have 15.9 carries, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 10.11x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).