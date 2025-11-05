'Thursday Night Football' gets the NFL Week 10 schedule underway, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Thursday's matchup features the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos (-9, 42) and can be played on the best DFS apps. There are also 11 NBA contests and five NHL games on Wednesday, as well as numerous college basketball matchups. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, November 5

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $100 in bonus entries.



Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 10

QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.31x)

Smith has been on a roll and has thrown for two or more touchdowns in three of his last six games. On Sunday, he threw for four touchdowns in a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had three touchdowns in a 41-24 loss at Washington on Sept. 21. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, 4.5 receptions - Higher (1.12x)

Sutton has become a solid option in the Denver passing offense. He has had five or more receptions in three of his last five games where the Broncos were favored and faced a team with a losing record. The model projects 4.9 receptions for Sutton, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders, 15.5 rush attempts - Lower (0.89x)

Las Vegas has failed to utilize Jeanty of late. He has carried 15 or fewer times in three of the last four games. In Sunday's overtime loss to Jacksonville, he carried 13 times for 42 yards. The SportsLine model projects 13.3 carries. That gives this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.19x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

