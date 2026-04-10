Fifteen Major League Baseball and 15 NBA games highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games is a Northwest Division matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, April 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, April 10

P Luis Gil, New York Yankees, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.05x)

In 47 career starts, Gil has registered 255 strikeouts in 242 innings pitched, an average of 5.4 strikeouts per outing. The SportsLine model projects Gil to strike out 4.9 batters. Pick it at Underdog:

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Royals. The SportsLine model projects Ramirez to register 1.9 total bases against the Braves, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Yelich is hitting .381 with seven RBI in home games this season. He had three hits, including a double in Monday's 8-6 win at Boston. The SportsLine model projects Yelich will register 1.88 total bases. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.59x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).