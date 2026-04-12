A full 15-game Major League Baseball slate, as well as 15 NBA and six NHL matchups highlight Sunday's busy sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games is an Eastern Conference matchup between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, as the Magic look to avoid the play-in, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, April 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, April 12

RF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Anthony hit .292 in 71 games last season, registering 18 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. Over his last seven games, he has registered six hits, including a double, triple and home run. The SportsLine model projects Anthony to register 1.77 total bases against the Cardinals. Pick it at Underdog:

P Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.88x)

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Taillon has averaged 4.8 strikeouts per appearance. The SportsLine model projects Taillon to register 4.6 strikeouts against the Pirates. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.86x)

DeLauter has recorded a double in back-to-back games and is hitting .273 on the season. The SportsLine model projects DeLauter will register 0.77 hits against the Braves. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.31x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).