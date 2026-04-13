Monday's sports schedule features 10 Major League Baseball games as well as 10 NHL matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes a National League matchup between heavyweights in the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, April 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, April 13

P Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies, 6.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.83x)

Sanchez has missed his pitcher strikeouts market in 6 of his last 11 games when favored against a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Sanchez to register 6.2 strikeouts against the Cubs, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

In 14 games this season, Stanton is hitting .300 with two doubles and one home run. The SportsLine model projects Stanton to register 1.95 total bases against the Angels. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

2B Marcus Semien, New York Mets, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.84x)

In nine of his last 10 road games as an underdog, Semien has exceeded his hits expectations, averaging 1.5 hits per game. The SportsLine model projects Semien will register 0.8 hits against the Dodgers. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.89x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).