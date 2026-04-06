Monday's sports slate features five NBA, four NHL and 13 Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games include a clash between the Eastern Conference contending Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, April 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, April 6

G Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks, 13.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Through 78 games, Bridges is averaging 14.7 points in 33.3 minutes of action. He scored 24 points in Wednesday's 130-119 win over the Grizzlies. The SportsLine model projects Bridges to score 14.7 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SF Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks, 9.5 rebounds - Lower (1.04x)

Johnson is averaging nine rebounds per game over the last eight games. The SportsLine model projects Johnson to grab 9.5 rebounds, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G V.J. Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers, 12.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Edgecombe is averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games. He has scored 13 or more points in four of the last five games. The SportsLine model projects Edgecombe to score 14.8 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.12x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).