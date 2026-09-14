The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with Broncos vs. Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes return from season-ending injuries late last season, while both teams have a notable new skill piece with Kenneth Walker III at running back for Kansas City and Jaylen Waddle at receiver for Denver, giving plenty of option to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

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How to claim the Underdog promo code on Chiefs-Broncos

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Best Underdog picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 223.5 passing yards - Higher

Mahomes has gone over his passing yards target in three of his last five home games. SportsLine's model projects Mahomes will throw for 235.8 yards on Monday versus Denver, giving this a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 41.5 receiving yards - Higher

SportsLine props specialist Doug Kralstein is high on Kelce's upside on Monday, saying, "KC did not make any meaningful upgrades to their pass-catching corps this offseason, and Kelce should be in best position to succeed tonight. The Broncos were a tight-end funnel in 2025, allowing a 28% receiving yard share to the position (fifth highest) while ranking 18th in FTN'd DVOA metric against the position. Denver is very strong against the run and on the boundary, which should set up Kelce for success tonight." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, 34.5 passing attempts - Higher

"He averaged 36 attempts per game last season and cleared this number in 10 of 17 regular-season starts, including 46 attempts in his last game. Denver called a pass on roughly 58% of its offensive plays, and Davis Webb's promotion shouldn't change much. He's an internal hire who already worked as the pass-game coordinator and QB coach, so the offensive philosophy should stay largely intact," said SportsLine expert Brad Thomas. Pick it at Underdog:

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