The Monday sports schedule is anchored by Bears vs. Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Monday Night Football.' Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out for Chicago, but there are still plenty of big names such as Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith in action, so it's a great night to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Sept. 28

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

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Best Underdog picks for Eagles vs. Bears

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, 23.5 rushing yards - Higher

From SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick: "This is a very attractive number for a QB still extremely capable of taking off and could eclipse this number on a single rushing attempt. Hurts is averaging 31 rushing yards per game and is averaging just under 40 throughout his career. Hurts is healthier than he has been for a long time." Pick it at Underdog:

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears, 33.5 receiving yards - Higher

From SportsLine expert Eric Cohen: "If there's an area that can be exploited in the Philadelphia defense, it's the middle of the field. And Luther Burden III is Chicago's best chance of finding success in that matchup. Last week, two Commanders slot receivers, Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams both had at least 40 yards receiving and a score. I would be surprised if Bears third-string quarterback Case Keenum takes many shots down the field, so using Burden as a safety blanket makes the most sense." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears, 14.5 rushing attempts - Higher

From SportsLine expert Megan Shoup: "Do you remember the Black Friday game last year? The Bears ran 40 times against the Eagles and the running backs racked up 255 rushing yards. I'm not expecting that outcome necessarily on Monday Night. But with the Bears' QB situation murky, I do expect them to lean on the running game. RB Kyle Monagai is expected to play. But D'Andre Swift had 67% of the snaps last week." Pick it at Underdog:

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