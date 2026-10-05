The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both offenses have been relatively effective recently, creating some intriguing players such as Tyler Shough, Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Chris Olave to make higher or lower picks on using the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

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Best Underdog picks for Saints vs. Falcons

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, 84.5 rushing yards - Higher

From SportsLine expert Brad Thomas: "Bijan Robinson has cleared this number just once this season, but the context is different now. With Michael Penix under center, defenses can't stack the box against Robinson like they did early on. The Saints' run defense has been a mess. They rank 30th in EPA per rush allowed (+0.05) and dead last in rushing success rate allowed, with opponents succeeding on 52% of their carries. They're also giving up big chunks on the ground. Robinson is coming off a 194-yard performance, and one 30-plus-yard run gets him most of the way there." Pick it at Underdog:

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, 37.5 receiving yards - Lower

From SportsLine expert R.J. White: "The Saints head into this one without Travis Etienne at RB, and that should in theory pave the way for a throwback game from Kamara. I'm skeptical, given that Kamara is 31 and has dealt with injuries himself this season. Can he really handle double-digit carries? Even if he does, it's no guarantee he goes higher than this number, as the Falcons have the No. 1 defense in yards per rush this year, holding the Packers to 17 rushing yards last week. We could also see Kamara deployed more in the passing game while Kendre Miller is leaned on as a ball-carrier. I like fading Kamara in this prop as I see multiple scenarios where it cashes, from injury potential to defensive matchup to timeshare concerns." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints, 44.5 receiving yards - Higher

Davaughn Vele's role in the offense has also been very steady and he's a full time player in an offense that is dropping back a ton. This lends itself to a matchup against a Falcons defense that's profiling as a major pass funnel. The Saints have the second fastest situation neutral pace. They are also the third-fastest team with a lead so I expect plenty of dropbacks, especially when considering the Saints RB depth chart, coupled with how their opponents are going out of their way to avoid it." Pick it at Underdog:

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