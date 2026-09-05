The Week 1 college football schedule kicks into high gear on Saturday, anchored by LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET as Lane Kiffin makes his debut in Baton Rouge. That's one of dozens of games on the schedule, giving users plenty of opportunities to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Sep. 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Sept. 5

QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks, 246.5 passing yards - Higher

Moore found a new level late last season, averaging 280.2 passing yards per game over the last four weeks of the season and in the College Football Playoffs. Boise State ranked 61st in total defense last season and the secondary isn't considered a strength for this year's squad. SportsLine's model projects that Moore will throw for 258 yards on Saturday, going 'higher' than this number with more than 10 yards to spare. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers, 18.5 rushing yards - Higher

Leavitt cleared this number in all but one game lats year with Arizona State. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had over 500 yards of rushing in Lane Kiffin's offense last year, so he's not afraid to use the QB in this capacity. SportsLine's model projects that Leavitt has 10 carries for 26 yards against Clemson. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn Tigers, 67.5 rushing yards - Higher

Cobb ran for 74 yards against the Bears last year, and he's projected to be a bigger threat overall this year in an Alex Golesh offense that plays with a lot of tempo and loves to the run ball. USF ranked 13th nationally in run offense, so Cobb has a chance to be a consistent 100-yard per game type of back this season. SportsLine's model projects that he hits 70 yards on Saturday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Deposit match:

$10+ minimum deposit required.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts offered through Underdog Predict.

Bonus Funds may not be applied to any entries on the Underdog platform with a payout multiplier less than 2x the initial entry fee.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million

New users must make a first-time deposit before gameplay; existing users may be required to make a qualifying deposit.

Participants are credited with a promotional balance of $1,000,000 in Milly Bucks and answer 20 consecutive two-outcome questions, choosing how much of the remaining balance to risk on each.

Milly Bucks have no cash value and are not withdrawable. Selections must begin within 21 days of becoming eligible and all 20 questions must be completed within 60 days or the game expires and is settled as a loss.

Any Milly Bucks balance remaining after all 20 questions is awarded as Bonus Entries, up to $1,000,000.

No award is issued if the balance reaches $0.

Bonus Entries must be played through one time within 14 days of issuance or they are forfeited. Bonus Entries may only be used for fantasy contest entries and cannot be used for prediction picks. Combination entries containing prediction event contracts are subject to separate terms.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier below 2x the entry fee.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).