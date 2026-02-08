The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will go head-to-head in the Big Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and right now you can use Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 to get $75 in Fantasy bonus entries after playing your first $5 in Fantasy entries. Sam Darnold and Drake Maye were both No. 3 overall picks in their respective draft classes and they're both making their first appearance in the Big Game today. They'll be popular options for play on the best DFS apps, but what are the best Underdog picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots? Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog picks for Seahawks vs. Patriots

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots, 225.5 passing yards - Lower

Maye came a vote shy of winning the NFL MVP in his second season, but he's been shielded some in his first postseason. He's thrown for 533 yards in three games and hasn't attempted 30 passes yet in a playoff game. The model predicts that Maye throws for 205 passing yards on average. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, 73.5 rushing yards - Higher

Walker notched his second 1,000-yard rushing season in the final game of the regular season and has rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's two postseason games. He's had at least 16 carries in each of his last three outings and the model predicts that he carries the ball 20.5 times on average for 87 yards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.59x)

Henry has been a reliable safety valve for Maye all season, setting a new career-high in receiving yards (768) and scoring seven touchdowns during the regular season. He added a touchdown in the Wild Card round against the Chargers but was only targeted five times in freezing weather against the Texans and Broncos. There will be better weather in California today and that should improve Henry's chances of scoring. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.68x.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).