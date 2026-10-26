The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as the longtime NFC East rivals meet again. The Eagles are dealing with a lengthy injury list, but Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are all set to play, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The latest Eagles vs. Cowboys weather forecast is calling for clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code for Eagles vs. Cowboys

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for 'Monday Night Football'

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, 49.5 receiving yards -- Higher

From SportsLine expert Zack Cimini: "The Philadelphia Eagles are in a dire spot with their injuries. One player that shined despite not having Jalen Hurts in last week's loss to Carolina was Dallas Goedert. Goedert's last four matchups against Dallas he has went lower than this number, and in fact his only instance going higher than this since 2023 was 50 yards. However, you can expect his best performance since Christmas Eve 2022 against Dallas in this one." Pick it at Underdog:

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, 6.5 receptions -- Higher

From SportsLine's Larry Hartstein: "CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 44 times the past three games. If he gets 10 targets Monday, he would take over the NFL lead in targets. The Eagles have been attacked repeatedly in the slot, where Lamb often lines up. Philly also has been stout against the run. Those factors should mean 10-plus targets for Lamb." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles, 198.5 passing yards -- Higher

McKee threw for 215 yards in his only start thus far. SportsLine AI projects that he'll have nearly 250 yards in this one, making 'higher' the play with room to spare. Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).