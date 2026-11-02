The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It's a fascinating matchup as Chicago ranks third in the NFL in total offense, while Seattle leads the league in total defense. Big names such as Caleb Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold and D'Andre Swift are all in action, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code for Bears vs. Seahawks

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for 'Monday Night Football'

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears, 60.5 rushing yards -- Lower

From SportsLine expert Brad Thomas: "He's facing arguably the best run defense in football. Seattle is the only team yet to allow a 100-yard rusher, just held Kenneth Walker to a season-low 36 yards and ranks third in EPA per rush allowed. Yes, the Bears will try to establish the run. Yes, Swift will get his carries. But teams are throwing against Seattle at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL because they know how stout this run defense is." Pick it at Underdog:

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears, 4.5 carries -- Higher

From SportsLine's Doug Kralstein: "This is the second consecutive season that the Seahawks are allowing scrambles at a top rate (2.7 this season, 2.5 last year -- both within the four teams with the most allowed). Williams sees his scramble rate multiply when he's pressured: 18% of pressured dropbacks (compared to 2% of clean dropbacks), similar numbers to last season. The Seahawks get pressure at the second highest rate, and also are forcing the highest pass rate over expectation. Williams ankle looks close to 100%, and I expect him to be on the move tonight." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 238.5 passing yards -- Higher

From SportsLine AI: Darnold has gone over his passing yards market in four of his last six games when at home and facing a team with a winning record. The Ai is projecting 262.5 passing yards, rating it 4.0 out of 5.0. Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).