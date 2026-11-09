A potential Super Bowl preview wraps up the Week 9 NFL schedule as the Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Monday Night Football' in a battle of 6-1 teams. They've found their success in different ways this season with Minnesota dominating defensively, while Buffalo leads the NFL in total and scoring offense. Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is out, but backup Carson Wentz has plenty of experience. Big names like Josh Allen, James Cook III and Justin Jefferson are also in action, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 to get started at one of the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code for Bills vs. Vikings

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for 'Monday Night Football'

RB James Cook III, Buffalo Bills, 18.5 total carries -- Higher

From SportsLine's Micah Roberts: "He's gone higher than this number in his last three games and five of his seven games. The Vikings have the No. 16 rush defense, holding opponents to 116 yards per game. I think the Bills will run Cook at least 21 times in this game for a yardage variance between 65 and 130 yards." Pick it at Underdog:

RB Ty Johnson, Minnesota Vikings, 14.5 total receiving yards -- Higher

From SportsLine's R.J. White: "Josh Allen is up against one of the most dangerous defenses in the league, and I expect Joe Brady will want to give him a chance to get the ball out quickly with consistent pressure expected. Ty Johnson will be key in blitz pickup but I also expect him to find opportunities to win on routes despite the Vikings allowing just 18.4 RB receiving yards per game." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings, 1.5 passing touchdowns -- Higher

From SportsLine's Megan Shoup: "In the season opener, when Kyler Murray exited the game, Wentz threw three touchdown passes on relatively low volume. The Bills rank 22nd in opponent passing TD rate allowed with a 5.6% touchdown rate. They allow the 6th most passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks (15 passing TDs). We know the Bills are a defense to attack through the air. And of course, the Vikings' best weapons are their receivers. Look for Wentz to find Justin Jefferson & co. at least twice." Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).